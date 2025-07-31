Trump Blasts Canada For Recognizing Palestinian State

President Trump blasted Canada for its plan to recognize a Palestinian state, saying that Canada’s doing so would make a trade deal “very hard.”

Canada said Wednesday that it would recognize and push for the affirmation of Palestinian statehood, after both France and the United Kingdom did the same.

Incidentally, Canada’s announcement occurred two days before Trump’s Friday deadline for a trade agreement between Canada and the U.S., which, if missed, could result in Canada being slapped with a 35% tariff.

“Wow! Canada has just announced that it is backing statehood for Palestine. That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them. Oh’ Canada!!!” Trump posted to Truth Social.

Canadian Leftist Prime Minister Mark Carney stated Wednesday that “Canada intends to recognize the State of Palestine at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025.”

“We reiterate that Hamas must immediately release all hostages taken in the horrific terrorist attack of October 7; that Hamas must disarm; and that Hamas must play no role in the future governance of Palestine. Canada will always steadfastly support Israel’s existence as an independent state in the Middle East living in peace and security. Any path to lasting peace for Israel also requires a viable and stable Palestinian state, and one that recognizes Israel’s inalienable right to security and peace,” the statement reads.

Trump, earlier this week, said that the recognition of a Palestinian state would be akin to “rewarding” Hamas.

“Well, you could make the case that you’re rewarding people, that you’re rewarding Hamas if you do that. And I don’t think they should be rewarded. So I’m not in that camp, to be honest. We’ll let you know where we are, but I am not in that camp, because if you do that, you really are rewarding Hamas, and I’m not about to do that,” Trump said.

The Trump administration said earlier this week as well that it boycotted a UN conference championing the “two-state solution.” It called the event a “publicity stunt” and an “insult.”

On Thursday morning, Trump posted to Truth Social that “[T]he fastest way to end the Humanitarian Crises in Gaza is for Hamas to SURRENDER AND RELEASE THE HOSTAGES!!!”





