This European Country Won’t Support Recognizing Palestinian State

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said during his weekly press conference that the country does not plan to recognize a Palestinian state at September’s United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Although fifteen counties signed a joint declaration on Wednesday calling for recognizing a Palestinian state during the UNGA, Michal stated that “[T]oday there is no state to recognize. Of course, we are doing everything we can within the European Union to resolve the critical humanitarian situation as quickly as possible. But from our point of view, there is currently no state to additionally recognize.”

Israel was one of the earliest countries to recognize the independence of Estonia in 1991. Estonia was one of the 38 countries that boycotted the 2021 World Conference Against Racism in Durban, which was vehemently antisemitic.

President Trump has opposed the idea of recognizing a Palestinian state, saying Tuesday that “you could make the case that you’re rewarding people, that you’re rewarding Hamas if you do that. And I don’t think they should be rewarded. So I’m not in that camp, to be honest. We’ll let you know where we are, but I am not in that camp, because if you do that, you really are rewarding Hamas, and I’m not about to do that.”

Trump posted to Truth Social on Thursday that “[T]he fastest way to end the Humanitarian Crises in Gaza is for Hamas to SURRENDER AND RELEASE THE HOSTAGES!!!”

Trump, on Wednesday, also stated that Canada’s recognition of a Palestinian state will make coming to an agreement on a trade deal “very hard.”

“Wow! Canada has just announced that it is backing statehood for Palestine. That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them. Oh’ Canada!!!” Trump posted to Truth Social.





