Rep. Luna: JFK Assassination Files Compiled by KGB to Be Released Soon

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | July 17, 2025 5:00 PM
Secret files about President Kennedy’s 1963 assassination that had been gathered by the Soviets will likely be revealed to the American people in the fall, according to Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-FL.

Appearing with NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo, Luna, who heads the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, said that “[I]t’s information the Russian government was in charge of releasing and I’m sure that you’ll see that information coming out here pretty soon. There is some level of open communication, and so as a result of that, that information will now be available in the coming months to the American people and also to JFK researchers.”


Luna did not elaborate on what the content of the files would be or how they’d be released. She implied as well that new information collected and observed by the Task Force supports the notion that Lee Harvey Oswald, Kennedy’s assassin, did not act alone, and that the CIA helped to cover up details about the assassination.


“I’ve been told that the KGB had actually observed Oswald in Russia when he was there as a citizen, and he was actually not a good shot. This is not also the only piece of information that we have. The whole story that was the official narrative has been going to pieces within the last week,” Luna said.

However, the Warren Commission, created by President Johnson in order to investigate the assassination, concluded in 1964 that Oswald had acted alone.


Luna added that federal investigators had tried to get the KGB files during the 1990s, as interest in the case renewed, but were unable to obtain them.

