BREAKING: Trump Announces Major Ceasefire News
Trump Responds to Iran’s Latest Missile Attack
Pro-Illegal Alien Libs Are Going to Be Gutted by Today's Supreme Court Decision
What's This Garbage? The Senate Parliamentarian Just Took a Hatchet to Trump's Big...
Greg Abbott Just Said 'NO' to Dan Patrick's War on Weed
From Wall Street to Marx Street, NYC Flirts With Socialism
Court Strikes Down Louisiana’s Ten Commandments in the Classroom
'Not a Time for Politics': Speaker Mike Johnson Opposes War Powers Resolution
VIP
Vulnerable Dem Exposed: Defund-the-Police Ally Lies About Trump’s Bill, Tries to Hide Radi...
Trump Promises to Campaign Against Rep. Thomas Massie, Who Criticized Iran Strike
Fetterman Pushes Back on AOC's Call for Impeachment Over Iran Strikes
The Iranian Regime Stands at the Precipice
CA Secretary of State Took Issue With Reforms to Fix State Election Concerns....
VIP
This Historic All-Women's College Just Got Slapped With a Title IX Complaint
Tipsheet

Former Ambassador to Israel: Regime Change Needs to Be From Within Iran

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | June 23, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

If there is an effort to replace the Ayatollahs in Iran, that effort needs to come from the Iranian people themselves, according to former Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

Advertisement

Neither America nor its allies should be leading the charge, he said.

In an interview with Newsmax, Friedman responded to a question about if the U.S. should help to overthrow the Iranian government by saying that “the people in Iran, probably 80 percent of the people living in Iran, think there ought to be a regime change.”

“This is a regime that when a woman walks out and her hair is not completely covered, you know, she's arrested, she's beaten, sometimes she's never seen again. So the domestic terror that the regime places upon the Iranian people is devastating,” Friedman said.

But, while other nations can support the move, they should not be taking the lead in regime change, Friedman emphasized.

“How to fix that? I think the Iranians have to fix that themselves. I hope that, you know, friendly nations give them covert support. But at the end of the day, this regime came into force through a revolution back in 1979. They came in through a revolution, and they're going to have to leave, I think, through a domestic revolution,” Friedman said, adding that a result of regime change can lead to a drastic improvement in Iran’s relationship with the international community.

Recommended

BREAKING: Trump Announces Major Ceasefire News Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Friedman posted other commentary on the strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities on X over the weekend:

Tags:

IRAN ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Trump Announces Major Ceasefire News Katie Pavlich
Pro-Illegal Alien Libs Are Going to Be Gutted by Today's Supreme Court Decision Matt Vespa
This Is Who Warned Qatar Before Iran Launched Missiles at US Military Bases Jeff Charles
What's This Garbage? The Senate Parliamentarian Just Took a Hatchet to Trump's Big Beautiful Bill Matt Vespa
Trump's Attack on Iran Will Not Destroy the America First Movement Kurt Schlichter
The Trump White House Tried to Call This Top Democrat About the Iran Strikes. Here's What Happened. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

BREAKING: Trump Announces Major Ceasefire News Katie Pavlich
Advertisement