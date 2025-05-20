Elon Musk Gives a Savage Response to Bill Gates
The Cover-Up of a Cancer-Ridden, Brain-Dead President
Top Democrat Doubles Down on the Biden Cover-Up
Ex-MSNBC Analyst's Initial Take on the Biden Mental Health Cover-Up Just Had Gasoline...
Trump Says Thomas Massie Should Be Ousted – Massie Spills the Tea on...
Eric Swalwell’s Latest Anti-Trump Tantrum Might Be His Most Embarrassing Yet
Justice Department Launches Investigation Into Chicago Mayor's DEI Hiring Practices
Ken Paxton Is Coming for Cornyn’s Seat — And He Might Actually Win
Watch What RFK Jr. Had to Say to Global Health Officials About Trump's...
America, the Middle East, and Donald Trump
VIP
Oof: The Polling Is Not Getting Better for Democrats
Watch As Scott Jennings Calls Out Liberal Co-Panelist on CNN for Her 'but...
Hillary Clinton Calls Out the Encouragement of More Children. Here's Who She Says...
VIP
There's Been an Update in the DOGE and US Institute of Peace Saga
Tipsheet

VP Israel Visit Delay Was Not a Snub, Ambassador Huckabee Says

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | May 20, 2025 12:40 PM
AP Photo/Oded Balilty

Vice President JD Vance’s having to skip a trip to Israel was logistical, not political, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said Monday, adding that the decision was not meant as a disapproval toward the nation.

Advertisement

Huckabee debunked the reported notion that Vance’s cancelation of the visit had anything to do with Israel's military escalation in Gaza.

“Well, first of all, the vice president, we had hoped that he could come. And on his way back from the installation of the Pope, that was something we all wanted to see happen. But it was a logistical issue. There were a lot of people that were already here attempting to start groundwork and advance, but quite frankly, it was a scheduling logistical issue, which is not easy to get a vice president into the middle of a war zone,” Huckabee told Newsmax.

“It was not a snub to Israel, and it was not something that was the result of some condition," he continued. "It was simply a matter that while he hopes to come sometime — and I hope it's soon — it wasn't going to be able to be on such short notice,” Huckabee said.

Recommended

Watch As Scott Jennings Calls Out Liberal Co-Panelist on CNN for Her 'but Trump' Moment Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Vance also addressed the reports, saying that the cancelation was due to family and logistics. 

“Logistically, it was just a little bit too hard on basic things like, who the hell is going to take care of our kids if we take another couple of days overseas? I'm sure we'll visit Israel sometime in the future, but not today,” Vance said.

Vance supports and is committed to Israel, Huckabee said.

“There's no daylight between our nations in terms of our shared values and security interests. Vice President Vance made clear that he wants to come. It's just a matter of when — not if,” Huckabee said.

Tags: ISRAEL JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch As Scott Jennings Calls Out Liberal Co-Panelist on CNN for Her 'but Trump' Moment Rebecca Downs
Ex-MSNBC Analyst's Initial Take on the Biden Mental Health Cover-Up Just Had Gasoline Poured on It Matt Vespa
We Have No Moral Obligation to Forgive or Forget the Biden Lies Kurt Schlichter
Elon Musk Gives a Savage Response to Bill Gates Katie Pavlich
Former Biden WH Staffers Reveal They Knew Something Else Was Off About Joe...and It Wasn't Memory-Related Matt Vespa
Eric Swalwell’s Latest Anti-Trump Tantrum Might Be His Most Embarrassing Yet Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Watch As Scott Jennings Calls Out Liberal Co-Panelist on CNN for Her 'but Trump' Moment Rebecca Downs
Advertisement