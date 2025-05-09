Vance Brushes Off Biden’s Ukraine Critique

Vice President JD Vance on Thursday dismissed former President Joe Biden’s critique of the Trump administration’s approach to the Ukraine-Russia war.

Biden had told the BBC regarding the meeting last month where President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met over the potential end to the war that it was “beneath America,” as well as that Trump’s approach to Russia was akin to “modern-day appeasement.”

“I think it’s rich for Joe Biden to comment on anything we’re doing when it comes to Russia and Ukraine because of course under Biden’s administration, Russia launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” Vance told Fox News host Martha MacCallum. “If we wanted to take advice from anybody on foreign policy, especially foreign policy in Europe, it would not be Joe Biden.”

“So I wish Joe Biden the best. I don’t really care what he has to say about American foreign policy because so much of what he actually did was a total disaster,” Vance continued. “If we just did the opposite of what Joe Biden did, I think we’d have one of the most successful foreign policy administrations in a very long time. So he can spend his time on the beach or doing whatever Joe Biden does. We’ll continue trying to fix the problems that he created.”

JD Vance on Joe Biden: "He can spend his time on the beach...we'll continue trying to fix the problems he created." pic.twitter.com/IisC5epnAh — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 8, 2025

Earlier on Thursday, Trump gave an update on the administration’s efforts to end the war.

“Talks with Russia/Ukraine continue. The U.S. calls for, ideally, a 30-day unconditional ceasefire,” Trump said. “Hopefully, an acceptable ceasefire will be observed, and both Countries will be held accountable for respecting the sanctity of these direct negotiations. If the ceasefire is not respected, the U.S. and its partners will impose further sanctions.

"Thousands of young soldiers are dying on a weekly basis, and everybody should want it to STOP. I do, and the United States of America does, also,” he continued. “As President, I will stay committed to securing Peace between Russia and Ukraine, together with the Europeans, and a Lasting Peace it will be! This ceasefire must ultimately build toward a Peace Agreement. It can all be done very quickly, and I will be available on a moment’s notice if my services are needed. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Vance reiterated the administration’s support for Ukraine as well, even if the U.S. may have to take a step back from being the lead negotiator in peace talks.

“We obviously want Ukraine to remain a sovereign country," Vance said. “We knew that the Russians’ first offer would be too much. We knew that they would ask for more than was reasonable to give. That's how negotiations often work. I'm not bothered by that. What would bother me is if we conclude that the Russians are not engaging in the negotiation in good faith. And if that happens, yeah, we're [going to] walk away.”