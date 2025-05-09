VIP
Time to Revive Census Reform
Bernie Moreno Is Pissing Off All the Right People in Ohio
WATCH NOW: 'Trump's Triumph' Will Make You Even PROUDER to Be an American
Yikes: Jen Psaki's MSNBC Show Might Already Be Circling the Drain
Federal Judge Orders Release of Tufts University Student Accused of Aiding Hamas on...
He Thought It Was a Burglary – Now He's Facing a Murder Charge
Democrats Are Fuming After Biden's Excruciating Appearance on 'The View'
This Democrat Just Introduced the Dumbest Anti-Trump Legislation in Recent Memory
Here's the Missing Context on the Story About the 'Undocumented Grandmother' Facing Deport...
SCOTUS Announces Death of Former Justice David Souter
DOJ Charges Transgender Person With Attempt to Assassinate Cabinet Member
Tom Cotton Defends John Fetterman From Hit Pieces
Unpleasant Surprises: Extent of Damage From Disastrous Biden Policies Still Being Discover...
Scott Jennings Calls Out Ana Navarro Over What Just May Be Her Most...
Tipsheet

Vance Brushes Off Biden’s Ukraine Critique

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | May 09, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Vice President JD Vance on Thursday dismissed former President Joe Biden’s critique of the Trump administration’s approach to the Ukraine-Russia war.

Biden had told the BBC regarding the meeting last month where President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met over the potential end to the war that it was “beneath America,” as well as that Trump’s approach to Russia was akin to “modern-day appeasement.”

Advertisement

“I think it’s rich for Joe Biden to comment on anything we’re doing when it comes to Russia and Ukraine because of course under Biden’s administration, Russia launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” Vance told Fox News host Martha MacCallum. “If we wanted to take advice from anybody on foreign policy, especially foreign policy in Europe, it would not be Joe Biden.”

“So I wish Joe Biden the best. I don’t really care what he has to say about American foreign policy because so much of what he actually did was a total disaster,” Vance continued. “If we just did the opposite of what Joe Biden did, I think we’d have one of the most successful foreign policy administrations in a very long time. So he can spend his time on the beach or doing whatever Joe Biden does. We’ll continue trying to fix the problems that he created.”

Earlier on Thursday, Trump gave an update on the administration’s efforts to end the war.

“Talks with Russia/Ukraine continue. The U.S. calls for, ideally, a 30-day unconditional ceasefire,” Trump said. “Hopefully, an acceptable ceasefire will be observed, and both Countries will be held accountable for respecting the sanctity of these direct negotiations. If the ceasefire is not respected, the U.S. and its partners will impose further sanctions.

"Thousands of young soldiers are dying on a weekly basis, and everybody should want it to STOP. I do, and the United States of America does, also,” he continued. “As President, I will stay committed to securing Peace between Russia and Ukraine, together with the Europeans, and a Lasting Peace it will be! This ceasefire must ultimately build toward a Peace Agreement. It can all be done very quickly, and I will be available on a moment’s notice if my services are needed. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Recommended

Democrats Are Fuming After Biden's Excruciating Appearance on 'The View' Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Vance reiterated the administration’s support for Ukraine as well, even if the U.S. may have to take a step back from being the lead negotiator in peace talks.

“We obviously want Ukraine to remain a sovereign country," Vance said. “We knew that the Russians’ first offer would be too much. We knew that they would ask for more than was reasonable to give. That's how negotiations often work. I'm not bothered by that. What would bother me is if we conclude that the Russians are not engaging in the negotiation in good faith. And if that happens, yeah, we're [going to] walk away.”

Tags: JOE BIDEN JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrats Are Fuming After Biden's Excruciating Appearance on 'The View' Jeff Charles
Scott Jennings Calls Out Ana Navarro Over What Just May Be Her Most Laughable Point Yet About Biden Rebecca Downs
Bernie Moreno Is Pissing Off All the Right People in Ohio Matt Vespa
Would the Left Finally Explain the Inexplicable? Victor Davis Hanson
He Thought It Was a Burglary – Now He's Facing a Murder Charge Jeff Charles
Here's the Missing Context on the Story About the 'Undocumented Grandmother' Facing Deportation Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democrats Are Fuming After Biden's Excruciating Appearance on 'The View' Jeff Charles
Advertisement