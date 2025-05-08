President Trump Has a New Pick to Serve As DC's Top Prosecutor. You...
VIP
VIP EARLY ACCESS: Go Inside the First 100 Days of America's Remarkable Comeback...
Joe Biden Couldn't Answer This Question on The View
Look at CNN's Scott Jennings's Reaction When Jemele Hill Said This About Transgenders...
Trump Just Issued a Brutal Ultimatum to Putin – the Clock Is Ticking
Israel's 'Operation Giden's Chariots' Could Signal the End of the War in Gaza
VIP
Jen Psaki Mocks Trump on Foreign Deals Minutes Prior to His UK Deal,...
VIP
New Poll on Parties Having Room for People With Certain Views Shows Chilling...
Transportation Secretary Believes Newark Outage Can Potentially Repeat Unless Changes Are...
Bernie vs. Bernie: Moreno Slams Sanders on Israel From the Senate Floor
Sean Duffy Announces Plan to Overhaul the Transportation System
VIP
Trump Fires Off on Jerome Powell
The First American Pope in History Was Just Announced. Trump Just Responded.
Exposed: Scandal Over 'Sex Ed' Camp for Young Kids in Colorado
Tipsheet

Former CDC Director: Gain-of-Function Research Moratorium ‘Very Important’

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | May 08, 2025 8:00 PM
Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen

The former director of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dr. Robert Redfield, said Wednesday that he is in complete support of the decision by President Trump to put a moratorium on funding of gain-of-function research, calling it “very important.”

Advertisement

Trump signed an executive order on Monday in order to stop these experiments by cutting off funding to countries where they occur. 

“I did an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal back in 2021, really calling on our government to put a moratorium on it," Redfield told Newsmax. "There's really no scientific advantage for doing this type of research and there's a real downside in terms of creating pathogens that may cause problems that we don't have countermeasures [for], like the COVID-19 virus, which I do believe was a direct consequence of gain-of-function research.” 

The position that supporters of gain-of-function research take, that scientists need to “create these dangerous viruses to know how to develop countermeasures to them,” is “a mistake,” Redfield added.

“I argue that we have enough scientific capacity that if and when we're challenged with a new pathogen, that we can apply the tools of science to address that pathogen and develop countermeasures," he continued. "We don't have to create the pathogen to figure out how to defend against the pathogen."

“Scientists like to ask questions,” but often forget to ask if certain questions should be asked.

“They like to ask questions, and this was a big part of spending significant resources on scientific research," Redfield said. "But I think it's ill-advised and I really support Trump's decision to put a moratorium on gain-of-function research.” 

Recommended

Some of the Reactions to the New Pope Have Been Hilarious Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Redfield added a criticism for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the expert on infectious diseases who advised both Trump and former President Biden on COVID-19. Fauci had told Congress in 2021 that he had “never lied” about funding gain-of-function research.

“I think there's no doubt that the funding was responsible for creating the COVID virus that then caused the COVID pandemic," Redfield argued. "And really, it's a hypothetical argument that Tony keeps using. He says if you take a pathogen that's nonpathogenic for humans and you make it pathogenic for humans, that's not gain-of-function research. You have to start with the pathogen that's already pathogenic for humans. So, he's just playing games with the wording.” 

Tags: SCIENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Some of the Reactions to the New Pope Have Been Hilarious Matt Vespa
President Trump Has a New Pick to Serve As DC's Top Prosecutor. You Know Her Well. Matt Vespa
Joe Biden Couldn't Answer This Question on The View Matt Vespa
Israel's 'Operation Giden's Chariots' Could Signal the End of the War in Gaza Jeff Charles
Bernie vs. Bernie: Moreno Slams Sanders on Israel From the Senate Floor Rebecca Downs
‘It Is Our Job to Destroy the United States,’ Says... Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Some of the Reactions to the New Pope Have Been Hilarious Matt Vespa
Advertisement