Bessent Gives an Update on the U.S. Mineral Deal With Ukraine
The Liberal Media's 'We Missed the Story' Excuse on Biden Just Got Put...
This Lawmaker Thinks He Can Pass a New Assault Weapons Ban
Scott Jennings Just Dropped a Major Hint About His Political Future That Has...
John Bolton and His Weird, Funny Mustache Had This to Say About Pete...
LOL: These House Democrats Just Changed Their Minds About Trying to Impeach Trump
To Really Fix Education, Burn It to the Ground
VIP
Colorado Officials Want DOJ to Investigate the State
Concerns With California's Voting System Sure Are Something Else, House Hearing Reveals
VIP
Trump Reveals If He’s Lost Any Confidence in Pete Hegseth
The Department of Education Ends Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Fiasco
VIP
JB Pritzker Thinks He Can Be President, Desperately Wants Attention
Trump Had the Perfect Response to Reporter Who Asked If He'll Bring Back...
The Flag Still Stands for Freedom
Tipsheet

US Will ‘Step Back’ If No Concrete Proposals on Ukraine, Rubio Says

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | April 30, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated Tuesday that there needs to be concrete proposals from Russia and Ukraine immediately to end the war. 

Rubio warned that, should there be no progress, the U.S. will have to step back as a mediator, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said, referring to a statement from the secretary. 

Advertisement

“We are now at a time where concrete proposals need to be delivered by the two parties on how to end this conflict,” Bruce said. “How we proceed from here is a decision that belongs now to the President [Trump]. If there is not progress, we will step back as mediators in this process.” 

The U.S. seeks a “complete, durable ceasefire and an end to the conflict” not a “three-day moment so you can celebrate something else.”

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a three-day ceasefire to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union and its allies in World War Two. 

However, Ukraine is questioning why Russia would not agree to its calling for an immediate ceasefire lasting at least 30 days.

Both countries have tried to show President Trump that they are making progress towards a peace deal.

Recommended

Trump Didn't Have to Humiliate '60 Minutes' Like This, but He Did It Anyway Jeff Charles
Advertisement

In the meantime Ukraine wants to sign a minerals agreement with the U.S. on Wednesday, according to Ukrainian officials, although it isn’t known if the Trump administration is ready.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyha told Ukrainian TV outlet Telemarathon that “[W]e are finalizing the last details with our American colleagues. As soon as all the final details have been finalized, I hope that the agreement will be signed in the near future, within the next 24 hours.”

Tags: RUSSIA UKRAINE MARCO RUBIO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Didn't Have to Humiliate '60 Minutes' Like This, but He Did It Anyway Jeff Charles
Don’t Believe the Anti-Trump Propaganda Kurt Schlichter
Trump Had the Perfect Response to Reporter Who Asked If He'll Bring Back Kilmar Abrego Garcia Madeline Leesman
LOL: These House Democrats Just Changed Their Minds About Trying to Impeach Trump Jeff Charles
Concerns With California's Voting System Sure Are Something Else, House Hearing Reveals Rebecca Downs
The Liberal Media's 'We Missed the Story' Excuse on Biden Just Got Put on Blast Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Didn't Have to Humiliate '60 Minutes' Like This, but He Did It Anyway Jeff Charles
Advertisement