CA Doesn’t Need to Be a One-Party State, Steve Hilton Says

California does not have to be a one-party state under the Democrat Party, gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton said Sunday.

Hilton started his campaign in Huntington Beach, which was rated the best-run city in California in the last two weeks.

“I think the thing that people have to imagine is the sense in California that after 15 long years of this one-party rule, there's a sense that well, this is just the way it is, and it's always going to be like this. I'm here to say, No, it doesn't have to be this way,” Hilton told Newsmax.

Hilton added that California does not have to have the highest poverty rate in the country either.

“One-third of people here in California can't meet their basic needs for food and shelter and housing and gas and electricity. The typical house price is nearly $1 million. Under half of the kids in the public schools meet state standards in English, and for math, it's a third. It doesn't have to be like this. We can change. We can be better,” Hilton said.

Current one-party rule under Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom has given the state a “terrible combination of really bad ideas, ideological extremism on everything from climate change and the climate extremism that has pushed up costs for everything.”

Hilton added that “climate extremism” made the Los Angeles fires earlier this year much worse, since the areas weren’t managed well.

“I think it's that combination of ideology, ideology and incompetence that has caused the problems,” Hilton said.

“That’s why we've got to get back to common sense, positive, practical policies. That's really the heart of my campaign. It's not exactly partisan because everyone can see we've got to cut taxes for working people, get rid of the insane bureaucracy that makes it impossible to build a home, run a business, or do anything in California. Real standards of academic performance in our schools. Those are practical things that everyone can agree about,” Hilton added.

“In the elections last November, President [Donald] Trump got more votes in California than any Republican candidate for a generation. Ten counties flipped from blue to red. So the signs are there that change is coming. And what we've now got to do is really accelerate that and be out there with a positive vision that people can get behind. That's why I'm running, and that's why I want everyone to support me,” Hilton said.