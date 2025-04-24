What Did Pete Buttgieg Just Say About Adopting Non-White Kids?
Tipsheet

California Ready for Red Wave, Steve Hilton Says

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | April 24, 2025 4:15 PM
James Crook/Hay Festival via AP

Recent local wins and ballot measure results may be signs of a statewide “red wave” coming to California, according to gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton.

Hilton believes that California is ready to transform from its regular deep-blue norm.

“The tide is turning in California. That's why I wanted to start my campaign yesterday in Huntington Beach because that is a city that shows us how it can be done,” Hilton told Newsmax on Wednesday.

The city’s political shift in the last four years shows a model for Hilton’s statewide campaign.

“Four years ago, that city was run by the Democrats. The city council, six-one. Two years ago, a team of strong conservative candidates running on a common-sense platform took control. Four-three. They immediately started putting in place common-sense policies — clearing homeless encampments, prosecuting crime, getting the nonsense out of the school libraries,” Hilton said. “Last November, they won seven-zero. So that city went from six-one Democrat to seven-zero Republican in four years. And even better, just a couple of weeks ago, it was rated the best-run city in California.”

“Ten counties last November flipped from blue to red. In California, the ballot initiatives on crime and tax and minimum wage and rent control — the Republican position won in November” Hilton added. “The tide is turning. There's a long way to go, but I know we can do this. We can flip California and truly make it golden again.”

Hilton added that he is running for governor because of the results of Democrat one-party rule.

“That's what we need to change — the leadership here in our state that has given us the highest poverty rate, the highest taxes, the worst homelessness crisis, the highest housing costs. Everything is a disaster in California. Democrats, Republicans, independents — they're desperate for a new direction. And that's what I'm offering,” Hilton said.

