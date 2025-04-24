California Ready for Red Wave, Steve Hilton Says

Recent local wins and ballot measure results may be signs of a statewide “red wave” coming to California, according to gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton.

Hilton believes that California is ready to transform from its regular deep-blue norm.

Advertisement

“The tide is turning in California. That's why I wanted to start my campaign yesterday in Huntington Beach because that is a city that shows us how it can be done,” Hilton told Newsmax on Wednesday.

The city’s political shift in the last four years shows a model for Hilton’s statewide campaign.

“Four years ago, that city was run by the Democrats. The city council, six-one. Two years ago, a team of strong conservative candidates running on a common-sense platform took control. Four-three. They immediately started putting in place common-sense policies — clearing homeless encampments, prosecuting crime, getting the nonsense out of the school libraries,” Hilton said. “Last November, they won seven-zero. So that city went from six-one Democrat to seven-zero Republican in four years. And even better, just a couple of weeks ago, it was rated the best-run city in California.”

“Ten counties last November flipped from blue to red. In California, the ballot initiatives on crime and tax and minimum wage and rent control — the Republican position won in November” Hilton added. “The tide is turning. There's a long way to go, but I know we can do this. We can flip California and truly make it golden again.”

Hilton added that he is running for governor because of the results of Democrat one-party rule.

“That's what we need to change — the leadership here in our state that has given us the highest poverty rate, the highest taxes, the worst homelessness crisis, the highest housing costs. Everything is a disaster in California. Democrats, Republicans, independents — they're desperate for a new direction. And that's what I'm offering,” Hilton said.

How to make California Golden Again:



✅ Reduce Taxes For Workers

✅ No Tax on Income Under 100k

✅ End the Bureaucratic War on Business

✅ Return to Sendible Spending

✅ Restore Single Family Homes



It's time for California to THRIVE! — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) April 24, 2025

Editor's Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its major wins. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.



