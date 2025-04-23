Illegal Aliens Biden Welcomed In Should Not Get Trials Before Deportation, Trump Says

President Trump said on Tuesday that giving a trial to each one of the millions of illegal aliens who entered the country under former President Biden would be impossible, and that he hoped the courts would cooperate with his mass deportation plans.

Trump added that he won the presidential election on his promises to deport illegal aliens and that the country would be very “dangerous” if his administration could not deport them.

“We’re getting them out. I hope we get cooperation from the courts, because we have thousands of people that are ready to go out and you can’t have a trial for all of these people. It wasn’t meant. The system wasn’t meant. And we don’t think there’s anything that says that,” Trump said. “A judge can’t say, ‘You know, you have to have a trial.’ The trial is going to take two years. No, we’re going to have a very dangerous country if we’re not allowed to do what we’re entitled to do. And I won an election based on the fact that we get them out.”

Trump added that the current situation at the southern border is “a tad stronger” than it was during his first term as president.

Trump had made comments on social media earlier echoing the same notions.

“How can Biden let Millions of Criminals into our Country, totally unchecked and unvetted, with no Legal authority to do so, yet I, in order to make up for this assault to our Nation, am expected to go through a lengthy Legal process, separately, for each and every Criminal Alien. As usual, TWO DIFFERENT STANDARDS, only leading to the Complete and Total Destruction of the U.S.A. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday night.

Another Truth Social post, also on Monday night, said that, “I’m doing what I was elected to do, remove criminals from our Country, but the Courts don’t seem to want me to do that. My team is fantastic, doing an incredible job, however, they are being stymied at every turn by even the U.S. Supreme Court, which I have such great respect for, but which seemingly doesn’t want me to send violent criminals and terrorists back to Venezuela, or any other Country, for that matter — People that came here illegally! The Courts are intimidated by the Radical Left who are, “playing the Ref.” Great Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito correctly wants to dissolve the pause on deportations. He is right on this! If we don’t get these criminals out of our Country, we are not going to have a Country any longer. We cannot give everyone a trial, because to do so would take, without exaggeration, 200 years. We would need hundreds of thousands of trials for the hundreds of thousands of Illegals we are sending out of the Country. Such a thing is not possible to do. What a ridiculous situation we are in. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Numerous federal courts, including the Supreme Court, have slowed down the Trump administration’s attempts to use the Alien Enemies Act to deport alleged gang members.

