Democrats Can Go to El Salvador on GOP Dime, on One Condition

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) said Monday it would pay for House Democrats’ travel costs to visit deported illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador, but on one condition.

“The NRCC is offering to pick up the tab for any House Democrat eager to hang out with their new poster child in El Salvador, a confirmed illegal immigrant, MS-13 gang member, and alleged domestic abuser. We just have one condition: Livestream the whole thing. Snap plenty of selfies with your MS-13 buddies — the same violent criminals you’re trying to reimport into American neighborhoods to rape, kill, and terrorize law-abiding citizens,” the statement from the NRCC said.

The Trump administration believes that Abrego Garcia is a member of MS-13. Attorneys for Abrego Garcia deny this, however, documents released by the government show Abrego Garcia’s affiliation with the group.

In addition, a restraining order from 2021 shows that Abrego Garcia was accused of beating his wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura.

“If out of touch House Democrats are so desperate to cozy up to violent gang members, the least they can do is let Americans watch the show. We’ll pay for the plane tickets, they just can’t forget to smile for the camera while they sell out their constituents,” NRCC spokesman Mike Marinella stated.

On the same day that the NRCC put out its statement, four House Democrats went to El Salvador to try to get Abrego Garcia returned to the U.S.

“We have arrived in El Salvador. Trump is illegally arresting, jailing, & deporting people with no due process. We must hold the Administration accountable for these illegal acts and demand Kilmar’s release. Today it’s him, tomorrow it could be anyone else,” Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) posted.

In response, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) criticized Frost and the other Democrats by stating that “[T]oday, House Democrats travel to El Salvador as part of their obsession to bring a violent illegal alien and member of MS-13 BACK INTO the United States. Could the contrast be more clear? House Republicans remain committed to doing everything we can to protect American families and keep dangerous gang members OUT of our country.”

Last week, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) went to El Salvador to check on Abrego Garcia, where they then met. Van Hollen claims Abrego Garcia is a Maryland “constituent.”