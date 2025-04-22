Radical Islamic Terrorists Kill at Least 20 Tourists in Bloody Assault
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Tries to Cooperate With ICE. State Judge Stops Him.
Wife of Former Sen. Bob Menendez Found Guilty in Bribery Trial
The Pentagon Leakers Might Want to Lawyer Up
VIP
Flawed Study's Ridiculous 'Finding' Gets Called Out by Parkland Victim's Father
VIP
You Won’t Believe How Many California Voters Support Giving Illegal Aliens Free Health...
Sick: Coachella's Jihad Fan Club
Van Hollen's Post From 2017 on MS-13 Comes Back to Haunt Him
Trump’s Example to the World: Cull Activists to Achieve Energy Abundance
Pope Francis' Cause of Death Has Been Revealed
Homeland Security Sets the Record Straight About Those German Teens Who Were ‘Deported’...
Scott Jennings, Mike Lawler Offer Crucial Reminders About Funding for Harvard in Light...
Dylan Mulvaney Plans on Leaving the US. Here's Where He's Headed.
VIP
Exposed: Another Bogus Immigration 'Controversy' Falls Apart
Tipsheet

Former CDC Director Happy the White House Is Talking About COVID's Origin

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | April 22, 2025 3:15 PM
Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen

Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Robert Redfield said Monday that he was happy that the Trump administration is being transparent about the origins of COVID-19.

Advertisement

“I'm glad that they've come out clearly, not ambiguously, said that it came from the lab," Redfield told Newsmax. "I think we're going to see the rest of the intelligence agencies redo their analysis between now and July, and they'll all conclude unanimously that it came from the lab. Get this behind us. This virus was created by gain-of-function research. And it was funded, unfortunately, by the United States government.” 

Redfield, who was President Trump’s CDC director during his first term, had said previously that he was “‘ostracized,’ ridiculed, and called a racist, and received death threats” for saying that the virus originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

However, the White House’s new report on the virus’s origins condemns the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, for his role in burying the lab leak theory to give cover for gain-of-function research, a research practice that Redfield believes needs a global “moratorium.”

“I think Trump's going to do that, I've been told soon — it can't be soon enough — and provide leadership, you know, in the United States and hopefully, the rest of the world, that we shouldn't be intentionally trying to make pathogens more infectious, more dangerous for humans," Redfield said. "It's not a smart use of our scientific capacity. And so hopefully, we'll do that and then hopefully, we'll begin to block any funding that goes to gain-of-function research or any institutions that do it or any countries that are involved."

Recommended

Radical Islamic Terrorists Kill at Least 20 Tourists in Bloody Assault Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Redfield also expressed support for a congressional investigation as to why the true origins of the pandemic were covered up, stating that, “I think the answer was Fauci and [physician-scientist Francis] Collins thought they were protecting science and protecting gain-of-function research, and they didn't want government regulated science, and that's why they did it and the scientific community. Doesn't justify it. It's wrong. I don't know why the media played on with it.”

Tags: COVID-19

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Radical Islamic Terrorists Kill at Least 20 Tourists in Bloody Assault Jeff Charles
The Pentagon Leakers Might Want to Lawyer Up Jeff Charles
Van Hollen's Post From 2017 on MS-13 Comes Back to Haunt Him Rebecca Downs
Homeland Security Sets the Record Straight About Those German Teens Who Were ‘Deported’ From Hawaii Madeline Leesman
Trump Won’t Get Tricked Into Sacrificing Pete Hegseth to the Democrats Kurt Schlichter
CNN's Scott Jennings Knew Exactly Why Seinfeld Creator Larry David Attacked Bill Maher Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Radical Islamic Terrorists Kill at Least 20 Tourists in Bloody Assault Jeff Charles
Advertisement