BREAKING: Trump Issues a Tariff Pause, Smacks China Again
Chris Matthews Triggered by the Thought of 'Making Wood' in America
Trump Reiterates 'Imperative' Need for Tax Cuts
The Democrats' Secret Weapon Against Trump Is Working—And It’s Not Protests or Congress
Parents Could Lose Custody of Their Trans-Identified Kids If This Bill Passes
Attorney General Makes Major Announcement About Trump's Pro-Gun Agenda
Thousands of Victims, One Lawsuit—This County Is Paying a $4 Billion Settlement
European Union Makes Moves Amid Trade War With Trump
Note to the Left: Don't Start Anything You Can't Finish
VIP
Now Who Is Buying Elections Over Gun Debate?
Mike Huckabee Confirmed As U.S. Ambassador to Israel
VIP
UPDATE: Major Development in New Hampshire's 2026 Senate Race
Arizona Republicans Stand with President Trump on Border Security
Jim Banks' Newest Bill Is Going to Make the Abortion Industry Melt Down
Tipsheet

State Department Deputy Spokesman Says Iran Must Accept Deal Because 'Alternatives Will Be Very Bad'

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | April 09, 2025 2:45 PM
Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

State Department deputy spokesman Tommy Pigott warned Iran on Tuesday that “the alternatives will be very bad” if it “rejects a diplomatic solution" regarding its nuclear program.

Advertisement

When asked on Tuesday if diplomatic talks being held this weekend would lead to Iran suspending its program, Pigott told Newsmax that “we will have to wait and see” what the results are from the discussions.

President Trump announced the talks on Monday, saying that "everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable to doing the obvious."

Pigott said the hope is for a "diplomatic solution" to the nuclear issue. 

"That's what President Trump has been pushing for," he said. "But at the same time, we have that maximum pressure policy to drive the revenue the Iranian regime is getting from their illicit oil sales to zero. So they can't use that revenue to fund their malign activities like their nuclear program, like their terrorist proxies.

“Ultimately, President Trump has been very clear here … we want to have a diplomatic solution to this issue," he continued. "But if Iran, the Iranian regime, rejects a diplomatic solution, the alternatives will be very bad for Iran.”

Recommended

BREAKING: Trump Issues a Tariff Pause, Smacks China Again Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Nominee for U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee spoke similarly, stating earlier this week that Trump “is not kidding around” and Iran “better take him seriously.”

Trump has “made it clear — there's no way Iran is ever going to have a nuclear weapon,” Huckabee said. 

“They know that Donald Trump means business,” he added. 

Trump also warned on Monday that it would be “a very bad day for Iran” if there is no deal struck.

Tags: IRAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Trump Issues a Tariff Pause, Smacks China Again Katie Pavlich
The Democrats' Secret Weapon Against Trump Is Working—And It’s Not Protests or Congress Jeff Charles
Chris Matthews Triggered by the Thought of 'Making Wood' in America Katie Pavlich
Thousands of Victims, One Lawsuit—This County Is Paying a $4 Billion Settlement Jeff Charles
Smug Service Workers Have Better Learn to Dig Ditches Kurt Schlichter
One Question That Has Arisen From the Tragic Texas High School Track Meet Stabbing Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Trump Issues a Tariff Pause, Smacks China Again Katie Pavlich
Advertisement