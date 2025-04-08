Iran ‘Better Take Trump Seriously,’ Huckabee Says

Iran would be making a grave mistake if it underestimates President Trump before high-level nuclear talks scheduled for Saturday, former Arkansas Governor and current nominee for U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said Monday.

Trump “is not kidding around” and Iran “better take him seriously,” Huckabee said.

“They know that Donald Trump means business,” Huckabee told Newsmax. “His first term, they experienced maximum pressure. He doggone near bankrupted them.”

Huckabee noted that strong sanctions and financial pressure brought by Trump originally was a successful means of containing Iran's nuclear ambitions and influence in the region.

“They didn't have any money to finance the terrorists of Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis. Joe Biden comes in, takes his foot off the brake, and the next thing you know, the Iranians have money. And what do they do with it? Well, they develop their nuclear program and fund terrorism. And a lot of people are massacred, innocent civilians,” Huckabee said.

Trump has “made it clear — there's no way Iran is ever going to have a nuclear weapon," Huckabee continued. "Just as he's made clear, Hamas has no future in Gaza."

Regarding Iran being pushed financially, Huckabee answered that “[I]t's already beginning to happen, but it takes time to get all the sanctions in place. When this happened before, it didn't take long before countries decided: Do they want to do business with Iran or they want to do business with the U.S.? It's an easy answer. They'd rather do business with us.”

Huckabee noted that bankrupting Iran is a better strategy than bombing, adding that, if Iran will have economic problems, “it gives their people an opportunity to think about ‘maybe it's time to overthrow these horrible people that have destroyed our culture, our way of life, and our legacy for 45 years.’”

Trump announced on Monday he planned “very high level” talks with Iran. He warned of “a very bad day for Iran” if no deal is struck.