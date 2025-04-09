Trump Explains Why He Put a Pause on Tariffs
Tipsheet

Rep. John James Explains Gubernatorial Run

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | April 09, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Michiganders “deserve better” since Democrats have ruined the state, GOP Rep. John James said in explaining why he chose to run for governor.

“This is nothing about ambition. It's all about service,” James told Newsmax. “I've been living service before self, which is the reason why I went to the military, went to West point, graduated and flew Apaches in combat, and I went to serve my country. And then later I came back to serve my state ... I understand what it takes to grow prosperity for people in the state of Michigan. Michigan is an amazing state, a state that I love.”

“I'm running because I love my state, but it's not the same state that I grew up in,"  James continued. "My father came from the Jim Crow South for a better opportunity. But right now, my children and many people's children and grandchildren in the state of Michigan are going to have to leave to find it. We deserve better."

On Monday, James announced his bid for governor, posting that, “I'm running for Governor of the great state of Michigan. This decision comes after deep reflection, prayer, and a conversation with my wife and children.”

Other GOP candidates include Senate Republican Leader Aric Nesbitt. The Democrat candidates include Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is running as an independent.

