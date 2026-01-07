VIP
Why Do They Try to Make Bad Things Cool?
Did You Miss This Story About Alleged Medicaid Fraud From a Somali-Run Health...
A YouTuber's Follow-Up Video on Minnesota Fraud Is Just as Wild
Watch What Happens When a Journalist Confronts an Arizona State Professor About Her...
Of Course, the Washington Post Was All Over This Story About an Ex-Policeman's...
VIP
Did You Miss Harmeet Dhillon Body Slamming This Anti-Trump Republican?
Venezuela Is a Win for America, a Loss for Canada
Hollywood vs. Individualism
VIP
Women Beware the 'Judgement-Free Zone'
Newsom Tries to Take Credit for L.A. Fire Cleanup. There's Just One Problem.
Leftists in Oregon Want Segregated Swimming Pools
Venezuela: It All Depends on the Meaning of the Word 'Run'
The Dividends of Operation Absolute Resolve
If the President Doesn’t Run a Bureaucracy, No One Does. That’s Authoritarianism.
Tipsheet

BREAKING: U.S. Forces Attempt to Board Russian Shadow Fleet Tanker in Atlantic

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 07, 2026 8:30 AM
U.S. Attorney General's Office/X via AP

U.S. military forces are currently attempting to board a Russian shadow fleet tanker in the Atlantic. The move comes after the U.S. had previously seized at least two Venezuelan oil tankers in the run-up to ousting Nicolas Maduro last week.

Advertisement

The entire post reads:

After leaving Venezuela and coming under pursuit by the U.S. Navy, the vessel changed its flag to Russian and is now officially registered as Marinera in Russia.

In response, Russia reportedly dispatched a submarine to protect the tanker, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The tanker is linked to Russia’s shadow fleet, which transports sanctioned Iranian oil.

The tanker is in the North Atlantic, according to Fox News.

This could signal that American sanctions are now backed with force.

Reuters reports the U.S. has been pursuing the vessel for more than two weeks:

The United States is attempting to seize a Venezuela-linked oil tanker after a more than two-week-long pursuit across the Atlantic, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

The seizure, which could stoke tensions with Russia, came after the tanker, originally known as the Bella-1, slipped through a U.S. maritime "blockade" of sanctioned tankers and rebuffed U.S. Coast Guard efforts to board it.
The officials, who were speaking on condition of anonymity, said the operation is being carried out by the Coast Guard and U.S. military.

They added that Russian military vessels were in the general vicinity when the operation took place, including a Russian submarine.

Recommended

Watch What Happens When a Journalist Confronts an Arizona State Professor About Her DEI Remarks Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

RUSSIA VENEZUELA

Reports are that the tanker made a sudden southbound course change.

What's on that tanker? It was reportedly "empty" but it doesn't seem that's the case.

As this is an ongoing situation, we will keep you updated.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch What Happens When a Journalist Confronts an Arizona State Professor About Her DEI Remarks Matt Vespa
A YouTuber's Follow-Up Video on Minnesota Fraud Is Just as Wild Matt Vespa
Did You Miss This Story About Alleged Medicaid Fraud From a Somali-Run Health Services Provider in Maine? Matt Vespa
Trump White House Laughs at This Lib Media Outlet for Taking Their January 6 Bait Matt Vespa
Minnesota's Legislative Auditor Just Dropped a Bombshell on Tim Walz Amy Curtis
Here's What Happened When Some Guy Tried to Doxx the Commander of Delta Force Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Watch What Happens When a Journalist Confronts an Arizona State Professor About Her DEI Remarks Matt Vespa
Advertisement