Crockett Opponent Daniels: Texas Voters Deserve Better

Congressional candidate Sholdon Daniels, who is running as a Republican to unseat Democrat Jasmine Crockett said Thursday that the people of Crockett’s district deserve much better than her.

Crockett recently mocked Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) for his using a wheelchair, refering to him as “Governor Hot Wheels.”

Abbott had been paralyzed from a tree falling on him as a young man.

“This is what happens when a politician has no real accomplishments like Jasmine Crockett. She resorts to childish insults instead of doing her job. Her calling Gov. Abbott 'Hot Wheels,' it's not just disrespectful. It's disgusting. You know, this is the governor of Texas. This is a man who has dedicated his career to public service and her idea of leadership is making fun of his disability?” Daniels told Newsmax.

“This isn't the first time that she's embarrassed our district. It's a pattern. She gets on TV, she runs her mouth, and then she does absolutely nothing for the people of TX-30. She's more focused on being a viral sensation on social media than delivering results. But voters are watching and Texas deserves better,” Daniels continued, adding that Crockett’s behavior does not reflect her voters at all.

“The people in TX-30 are absolutely furious with Jasmine. The Dallas Observer is considered here in town one of the more left, liberal-leaning publications and for them to publish that op-ed yesterday, basically telling her to be quiet and to get to work, it just goes to show you the temperature of the district. And when I tell you that common sense Democrats, all these different conservatives from different backgrounds, they are all coalescing behind our movement to not only put TX-30 first, but to put America first. Jasmine is on her way out and she knows it and I'll see her at the ballot box,” Daniels said.

Crockett’s district is the most blue in Texas and she won her seat last November by about 70 percentage points. It seems to Daniels that the people of Crockett’s district are so used to a representative like Crockett that they do not understand the role of a representative.

“They don't understand the job, they don't see any effect on our district from their existence on Capitol Hill, that they've just come to expect going on TV and spewing nonsense is the job. And what we're doing is we're educating voters. No, this is the job of a U.S. representative. They are there as legislators to either pass good law or repeal bad law. That's first and foremost,” Daniels said. “And then the influence aspect, which Jasmine loves to live in, you're supposed to be using that to help bring jobs, to help bring businesses, and to bring opportunity back to TX-30 — not just further your own personal brand. And so that's what they're going to get with me. Just a nuts and bolts fixer-type congressman, that's going to carry myself with a certain level of dignity, professionalism, understanding that I'm representing almost a million people back home.”