Trump: Bezos Wants To Fix Washington Post

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | March 25, 2025 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

President Trump praised Jeff Bezos over the weekend, calling him a “good guy” and saying that Bezos wanted to change the Washington Post to be more even-handed.

“I didn't really know him in the first term. It's such a difference between now and the first time,” Trump told Clay Travis of Outkick. “They (the Washington Post) actually did a couple of bad articles on him. He said, ‘This is crazy. I lose my fortune running this thing, and they (Post newsroom employees), you know, they're out of control.’ These people are crazy. They're crazy people. They're out of control.”

Trump told Travis that it seems Bezos is attempting to make the newspaper “more fair,” and Trump said he thinks “it’s great.”

Regarding overall support, Trump explained that much of his support for the second term is new.

“If you look at the inauguration, look at the people that were on that stage. There was a who's who of a world that was totally against me the first time. It's a much different presidency. I have much more support,” Trump said.

Bezos recently announced that the Post’s opinion pages would focus on personal and economic freedom. Last year, the Post also declined to endorse Kamala Harris for president. 

"We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets. We'll cover other topics too, of course, but viewpoints opposing those pillars will be left to be published by others,” Bezos had said.

Trump said that he and Bezos talked “at length” about the Post’s past bias and how it protected Joe Biden for his four years as president. Bezos told Trump that he is “really trying to be more fair.”

Some of the Post’s longtime columnists and reporters left in the last few months due to Bezos’s changes at the paper.

