Winsome Sears Running for VA Governorship to ‘Continue Successes’

Virginia Lt. Gov Winsome Sears (R) is running to succeed current Gov. Glenn Youngkin in order to “continue the successes” for the state that occurred while they have been in office.

“We know how to create jobs. We know how to create an environment that the job creators want to come to,” Sears told Newsmax.

There has been $100 billion in private investment into the state while the two have been in office, it was announced.

Virginia has also halted over 50,000 regulations, which resulted in $1.2 billion in savings.

“We're competing with other states when it comes to attracting talent and attracting businesses, [and] we are the number one, best-rated state, according to CNBC, in which to do business. We have so many different metrics that other businesses are saying, ‘what are they doing down there in Virginia? Let's go see. And by the way, let's stay,‘“ she added. “So I want them to know that we're going to continue the successes of our administration. With my election, there will be stability. They will be able to expand. They will be able to grow their business here,” Sears said.

Sears mentioned to Newsmax that she supports President Trump’s decision to close the Education Department and move education back to the states.

“The state should have always been in total control of its education. This state existed before the federal government existed, and we are prepared for that in Virginia. That's what leaders do. And in fact, we have been doing the work of being prepared,” Sears said. “We brought the schools because when we came into office, as you know, because of the loss experience during COVID, we had to do something that we’ve never really done before, which is to put inordinate amounts of money toward to bring the kids back up to some level of instruction so that they could be moving forward.”