This Survey of Young Voters Might Send Dems Into a Spiral
VIP
The Sunday Shows Did Not Disappoint in Delivering Democratic Dysfunction
VIP
New Mexico Dropped the Ball, Now Using Its Own Failure to Justify Gun...
The Problem Is We Haven't Been the 'Brutal American' Before
Success is a Defeat for the CCP
Greenland Accuses U.S. of 'Foreign Interference,' Plans Frosty Reception for Usha Vance
VIP
Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize Event Turns Into Anti-Trump Platform
Israel Hostages Running Out of Time, Former Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Says
Jasmine Crockett Confesses: 'I Don't Care About Legislation, Just Want to Take Down...
Trump Sure Has Some Thoughts on George Clooney's '60 Minutes' Appearance
VIP
Here's How South Africa Ambassador Reacted to Being Expelled From the United States
Scott Walker Explains Why the Wisconsin Supreme Court Race Has National Implications
23andMe Just Filed for Bankruptcy
VIP
Here's Who Democrats Think Best Reflects Their 'Core Values'
Tipsheet

Winsome Sears Running for VA Governorship to ‘Continue Successes’

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | March 24, 2025 8:00 PM
Twitter/@WinsomeSears

Virginia Lt. Gov Winsome Sears (R) is running to succeed current Gov. Glenn Youngkin in order to “continue the successes” for the state that occurred while they have been in office.

Advertisement

“We know how to create jobs. We know how to create an environment that the job creators want to come to,” Sears told Newsmax

There has been $100 billion in private investment into the state while the two have been in office, it was announced.

Virginia has also halted over 50,000 regulations, which resulted in $1.2 billion in savings.

“We're competing with other states when it comes to attracting talent and attracting businesses, [and] we are the number one, best-rated state, according to CNBC, in which to do business. We have so many different metrics that other businesses are saying, ‘what are they doing down there in Virginia? Let's go see. And by the way, let's stay,‘“ she added. “So I want them to know that we're going to continue the successes of our administration. With my election, there will be stability. They will be able to expand. They will be able to grow their business here,” Sears said.

Recommended

The Agony of John Roberts Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Sears mentioned to Newsmax that she supports President Trump’s decision to close the Education Department and move education back to the states.

“The state should have always been in total control of its education. This state existed before the federal government existed, and we are prepared for that in Virginia. That's what leaders do. And in fact, we have been doing the work of being prepared,” Sears said. “We brought the schools because when we came into office, as you know, because of the loss experience during COVID, we had to do something that we’ve never really done before, which is to put inordinate amounts of money toward to bring the kids back up to some level of instruction so that they could be moving forward.”

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Agony of John Roberts Kurt Schlichter
MSNBC Warns AOC, Sanders Against Using This Word on Their Latest Tour Leah Barkoukis
This Survey of Young Voters Might Send Dems Into a Spiral Matt Vespa
Trump Sure Has Some Thoughts on George Clooney's '60 Minutes' Appearance Rebecca Downs
Jasmine Crockett Confesses: 'I Don't Care About Legislation, Just Want to Take Down Trump' Sarah Arnold
Greenland Accuses U.S. of 'Foreign Interference,' Plans Frosty Reception for Usha Vance Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Agony of John Roberts Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement