VOA Will Be Reduced to ‘Statutory Minimum,’ Kari Lake Says

Senior Adviser for the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) Kari Lake announced on Monday that Voice of America (VOA) and other U.S. government-funded international broadcasters will be decreased to their “statutory minimum,” to comply with President Trump’s executive order.

Lake told Newsmax that USAGM, which oversees VOA, Radio Free Europe, Radio Free Asia, and other international media outlets, have not stayed true to their mission of sharing the American story with international audiences.

“It hasn't been right; it hasn't been doing its core mission, which is to spread the American story very well," Lake said. "I happened to tune in not too long ago to see a graphic that showed President Trump with a swastika over his mouth. I mean, this is just typical stuff that you might see. And it's unfortunate because its mission really was a great mission."

The agency is still determining what the exact specifics are when determining the statutory minimums, she noted.

“We have a lot of lawyers who are looking at the statute to determine what is the minimum," Lake said.

"Like so many things in the government, it starts out as a statute, and it starts out kind of small. And then every year it grows and grows and grows,” she continued. “And so, it is a massive budget, and we have to cut our government. There's just no ifs, ands, or buts about it. We will lose this country if we remain to be in the kind of debt we're in.”

“It's always difficult to cut people, you know, but this is survival for our country,” Lake added.