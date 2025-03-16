Maine State Rep. Talks About Being Censured for Defending Girls’ Sports

Republican Maine state Rep. Laurel Libby talked Saturday about being censured for going after the idea of boys playing in girls’ sports.

Libby had pointed out that a male won a girl's pole vault competition in the state championship.

The Maine House of Representatives censured Libby for posting two photos to Facebook showing the high school teenager who competed in the competition as a boy one year and as a girl the next. Libby subsequently said that she would not back down from the debate.

“It is quite the extreme — this shocking tale,” Libby told Newsmax over the weekend regarding Maine's Speaker of the House censuring her.

“What's shocking about it is the biological male participating in girls' sports in Maine,” Libby said. Shortly after President [Donald] Trump issued his executive order, Maine went against it, and a biological male won the girls' pole vault championship — state championship here in Maine.”

Earlier this month, the Office of Civil Rights issued a notice of violation against the Maine Department of Education for violating federal regulations regarding Title IX.

Maine’s Democrat Governor Janet Mills told Trump at a meeting of governors at the White House last month, after Trump warned the state that they would lose federal funding if they didn’t comply with his executive orders barring men from women’s sports, that “[W]e’ll see you in court,” to which Trump replied that he looked forward to it.

Trump subsequently cut off funding to certain schools in the University of Maine system, affecting eight public colleges in the system, while potential Title VI and Title IX violations are investigated.