Maine Rep. 'Isn’t Backing Down' From Trans Debate

Maine state Rep. Laurel Libby has no plans to retreat from her fight against having men in women’s sports.

The Maine House of Representatives censured Libby for posting two photos to Facebook allegedly showing a Greely High School teenager who competed in a pole vault competition as a boy one year and as a girl the next.

However, Libby told Newsmax on Thursday that “[B]ullies are pretty predictable.”

“And so, as anticipated, [Maine House] Speaker Ryan Fecteau and the Democrat majority did censure me. And they have declared that I cannot vote or speak on the floor until I apologize,” Libby said. “But if there's one thing that I know about bullies, is you don't back down. And so, I have no intention of backing down from this fight and will continue to speak up for Maine girls.”

President Trump signed an executive order last month that gives leeway to federal agencies to make sure that Title IX is abided by in order to receive federal funding. The Trump administration’s view of Title IX interprets “sex” as biological sex.

Last week, the Trump administration began a probe into Maine’s transgender sports participation policy after Trump, at a meeting of governors at the White House, threatened the state’s federal funding should the state not comply with this interpretation of Title IX.

At the meeting, Maine’s Democrat Gov. Janet Mills told Trump, “We’ll see you in court,” and Trump replied that he looked forward to it.

“Let me be clear: If Maine wants to continue to receive federal funds from the Education Department, it has to follow Title IX. If it wants to forgo federal funds and continue to trample the rights of its young female athletes, that, too, is its choice,” Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor said in a statement.