Trump Issues a New Warning About Iran's Nuclear Program
VIP
The Biden Hangover
The Details About Today's Job Report Are Pretty Important
MMA Fighter Tries Breaking Into a Home. Armed Resident Makes Him Regret It.
LOL: The Left Thinks This Will Force Companies to Restart Their DEI Programs
Here's Why 'Goldie's Act' Is a Horrible Idea
VIP
DOGE Cancels Another Lease, Targeting Prominent Democrat's Project
Kash Patel’s FBI Shocks Nation with Treason Arrests Just Two Weeks into His...
Ryan Routh's Attorneys Want to Test Rifle Intended to Assassinate Trump
Hospital Whistleblower Getting Life Back Together After Case Dropped Thanks to Trump Admin
Here's When Kamala Harris Aims to Make a Decision on the Future of...
This Democrat Mayor Changed His Tune on Border Security
Trump Administration Cancels Grants at Columbia After Recent Pro-Hamas Takeovers of Sister...
The Trump Organization Is Suing Capital One
Tipsheet

Democrat Reps. Khanna, Gillen Call Out Colleagues for Ignoring DJ Daniel

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel  |  March 07, 2025 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Two Democrat representatives called out their colleagues for ignoring DJ Daniel, a 13-year-old brain cancer survivor from Houston, Texas, at President Trump’s joint address before Congress on Tuesday. 

Advertisement

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) posted to X what a flight attendant told him this week.

“Jim Barrett, a flight attendant, politely chased me down at Chicago Airport. ‘Sir, I am a Democrat but the way the party behaved was embarrassing. Made us look heartless. I don’t care who is up there, you stand for the boy with cancer. Be more rational & get your act together,’” Khanna wrote.

“I replied that a few of us did stand and clap and we must be the party that still believes in kindness, decency, and trying to bring people together,” Khanna added.

DJ was honored by Trump at the address, and was also made an honorary member of the Secret Service, as DJ’s dream is to become a law enforcement officer. He had previously been sworn in to more than 900 police departments across the world. 

“DJ, we’re going to do you the biggest honor of them all. I am asking our new Secret Service Director, Sean Curran, to officially make you an agent of the United States Secret Service,” Trump said.

However, while Republicans stood, applauded, and cheered during Trump’s speech regarding DJ, Democrats mostly remained seated.

Rep. Laura Gillen (D-NY) also called out her Democrat colleagues in an appearance on News12 Long Island for not standing up for DJ.

Recommended

Kash Patel’s FBI Shocks Nation with Treason Arrests Just Two Weeks into His Role Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

“I was deeply moved by DJ Daniels’ story and thank @POTUS for sharing it during last night’s #JointAddress. I was disappointed that more of my colleagues didn’t join me in honoring DJ’s tenacity and courage — his fight rises above the level of petty politics,” Gillen posted to X.

“Quite frankly, there were moments where I feel like anger at some of the actions that have happened over the past month-and-a-half prevented some of my colleagues from being able to stand up to support the little DJ Daniel. I stood up and applauded this little boy, who is getting over cancer, wants to be a police officer — and I was disappointed that I was not joined by any of my colleagues,” Gillen said.

DJ visited the Oval Office the next day with his father, where he and Trump hugged.

President Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress has radical Democrats in panic mode, and their childish protests won't stop all of the winning.

Help Townhall continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration's accomplishments as we continue to usher in the Golden Era of America. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kash Patel’s FBI Shocks Nation with Treason Arrests Just Two Weeks into His Role Sarah Arnold
Top House Dem Probably Said the Dumbest Thing Regarding Trans Athletes and Women’s Sports Matt Vespa
LOL: The Left Thinks This Will Force Companies to Restart Their DEI Programs Jeff Charles
Do We Have an Amy Coney Barrett Problem? Matt Vespa
USAID Chief Reportedly Considering Criminal Referrals Mia Cathell
Ryan Routh's Attorneys Want to Test Rifle Intended to Assassinate Trump Mia Cathell

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kash Patel’s FBI Shocks Nation with Treason Arrests Just Two Weeks into His Role Sarah Arnold
Advertisement