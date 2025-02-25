The Leakers Blowing Up ICE Raids Have Been Caught
Some Big Changes Are Coming to How the Media Covers the White House
Secret Intel Community Sex Chat Confirms Pretty Much Everything We Suspected About the...
California Is Pushing a Gun Control Law That Will Get People Killed
There's Something You Should Know About All Those DOGE Protests in Red States
DC Police Investigating Republican Lawmaker Over Assault Allegations
GOP Lawmakers Express Concerns About DOGE After Getting Pilloried by Their Constituents
VIP
Illinois Set to Potentially Screw Over Hundreds of Lawful Gun Owners
Texas Rancher Killed by IED Near Mexico Border in Apparent Cartel Attack
VIP
‘Shark Tank’ Tycoon Shares His Thoughts on DOGE
Scott Jennings Makes a Fool of Multiple CNN Leftist Panelists in One Night
Analysis: Is Trump's Approval Rating Losing Altitude?
VIP
Why Are These Far-Left Democrats Rooting Against the United States?
Sheldon Whitehouse Subject of Scathing Ethics Complaint
Tipsheet

Donors Pull Money From Democrat Party

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel  |  February 25, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Numerous donors have stopped donations to the Democrat Party due to its weakness in the early days of the second Trump administration.

“I’ll be blunt here: The Democratic Party is f***ing terrible. Plain and simple. In fact, it doesn’t get much worse,” one major Democrat donor told The Hill, adding that the loss to Trump in 2024 was worse than the one in 2016 due to the Democrat Party being “so weak and so diminished.”

Advertisement

A second donor stated that “[T]hey want us to spend money, and for what? For no message, no organization, no forward thinking. The thing that’s clear to a lot of us is that the party never really learned its lesson in 2016. They worked off the same playbook and the same ineffective strategies and to what end?”

There is also major burnout among donors who don’t have confidence in the party anymore, according to Steve Schale, a Democrat strategist who ran a pro-Biden super PAC during the election.

“Frankly, a lot of donors I’ve talked to don’t think their voice mattered in 2024, so I’ve been doing more listening than talking,” Schale said.

However, Democrat strategist Jamal Simmons has a more optimistic view than Schale regarding Democrat donors.

Simmons believes donors will likely come back in due time, before the 2026 elections, as they increasingly see that Trump is against their values, and that their anger will lead to donations.

Recommended

The Leakers Blowing Up ICE Raids Have Been Caught Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

“For a lot of Democrats, it’s like we had a heartbreak and one way to deal with heartbreak is to curl up on your couch and eat ice cream," Simmons said. "But one way that will help them get over the heartbreak is how infuriating the new guy is." 

Tags: DEMOCRATIC PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Leakers Blowing Up ICE Raids Have Been Caught Katie Pavlich
Scott Jennings Makes a Fool of Multiple CNN Leftist Panelists in One Night Rebecca Downs
There's Something You Should Know About All Those DOGE Protests in Red States Jeff Charles
Secret Intel Community Sex Chat Confirms Pretty Much Everything We Suspected About the Deep State Matt Vespa
Fani Willis to Jim Jordan: Stop 'Bullying' Me! It's Black History Month Mia Cathell
Hamas Leader Is Apparently Having Some Second Thoughts About Oct. 7 Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Leakers Blowing Up ICE Raids Have Been Caught Katie Pavlich
Advertisement