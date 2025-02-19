‘Game On’ for Democrats in ICE’s Way, Homan Says



“No problem. Game on,” border czar Tom Homan told Newsmax in response to Illinois Democrat Gov. JB Pritzker’s vow to stand in the way of law enforcement attempting to arrest illegal aliens, specifically Pritzker’s statement of “you come for my people, you come through me.”

Advertisement

Homan then detailed what his Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportation forces have accomplished in Chicago so far regarding removing violent criminals.

“I was in Chicago in the first operation; we arrested, if I remember right, we arrested like, nine Tren de Aragua members; we arrested two illegal aliens convicted of murder that his state prison released rather than calling ICE. We arrested, I think, seven or eight child sex predators — people that were charged and convicted of child sex crimes,” Homan said. “So that one week in Chicago — that was actually three days in Chicago — we made the streets of Chicago safer. We made the streets of Illinois safer. And we're coming back.”

Homan and ICE have the support of Attorney General Pam Bondi in dealing with Democrat sanctuary cities.

“I've said it from day one: If a sanctuary city crosses that line on knowingly harboring, concealing illegal aliens, or actively impeding ICE from doing their job, I will seek criminal prosecution. And we have a strong AG that will look at this and she'll go strong on these people. She's already started. She hasn't ended yet. So we're gonna hold them accountable,” Homan said. “Again, if they don't want to help us, then just get out of the way. We'll do it for you. I can't believe there's any elected official, including [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.] that doesn't want to remove public safety threats from their communities. That's their communities. That's your No. 1 responsibility: Protection of our communities. If she doesn’t want to do it, the Trump administration will.”