Speaker Johnson: Elon ‘Cracked the Code’ To Beat Deep State

According to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La), Elon Musk has figured out how to break the deep state by using the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

In an interview with Mark Levin on Fox News’ “Life Liberty and Levin,” Johnson said that he met with Musk for an hour last week at his office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. He added that Musk was working out of the old Secretary of War Suite.

Johnson noted, "We laughed about how appropriate that is because he’s declared war on the deep state and the bureaucracy.”

“You have Democrats now out having rallies to stop him. What is he doing? He’s identifying and allowing us to cut out fraud, waste, and abuse. How could they be against that? It’s irrational. It’s going to work against them,” Johnson said.

Musk is also helping Congress perform its constitutional duties by using transparency to keep the Executive Branch in check, saying that “the oversight job has been hindered because the deep state and the bureaucracy has not turned over the data. They wouldn’t give us the information we were seeking. We didn’t know all this because it was hidden.”

“Now Elon has cracked the code. He is on the inside of the belly of the beast, Mark. And he is unveiling and revealing all these things that we knew intuitively were happening, but we didn’t have the evidence,” Johnson continued.

“This is a game changer. It is truly revolutionary, and we’re going to restore ultimately through this process the federal government to the original intent of the Founders,” Johnson said, adding “And that’s what has the the Big Government socialist liberals and Democrat Party apoplectic because they’re afraid of what the final result of this is going to be and it’s very exciting for the people.”