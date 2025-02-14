Biden EPA Funneled Money to Leftists, Zeldin Finds

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said Wednesday that his agency discovered a scheme where the Biden administration funneled money on the way out of power to leftist activist groups.

Advertisement

“An extremely disturbing video circulated two months ago featuring a Biden EPA political appointee talking about how they were ‘tossing gold bars off the Titanic,’ rushing to get billions of your tax dollars out the door before Inauguration Day,” Zeldin said in a video message. “The gold bars were tax dollars, and tossing them off the Titanic meant the Biden administration knew they were wasting it.”

Zeldin stated that he had contacted the DOJ and inspector general to begin investigating the $20 billion transferred to an outside financial institution in order to give out money to leftist groups as Biden was leaving office.

“Fortunately, my awesome team at EPA has found the gold bars. Shockingly, roughly $20 billion of your tax dollars were parked at an outside financial institution by the Biden EPA,” Zeldin said. “This scheme was the first of its kind in EPA history, and it was purposely designed to obligate all of the money in a rush job with reduced oversight. Even further, this pot of $20 billion was awarded to just eight entities that were then responsible for doling out your money to NGOs and others at their discretion with far less transparency.”

Zeldin demanded that the agreement with this financial institution be terminated immediately and the money be returned to the government, adding that “[T]he days of irresponsibly shoveling boatloads of cash to far-Left activist groups in the name of environmental justice and climate equity are over.”