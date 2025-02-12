Wait Until You See How the Federal Government Stores Retirement Files
Congressional Report Finds Chinese Espionage Threat Increased Under Biden

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel  |  February 12, 2025 7:00 PM
Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP

A “threat snapshot” conducted by the House Committee on Homeland Security showed that threats of Chinese espionage to the U.S. have increased over the last four years.

Over 60 reported cases of China-backed efforts to take military secrets, conduct transnational repression operations, and steal trade information were documented in the snapshot.

The committee sharply criticized former President Biden for weakness on China, but was optimistic that the Trump administration would be stronger against Chinese influence.

“The PRC has gained significant ground in its information warfare on American soil over the past four years. If you think the U.S. military and our government are the only targets of the Chinese Communist Party, think again. The shadow of Beijing’s malign influence falls upon American businesses, university campuses, and the critical infrastructure we rely on — not to mention those on U.S. soil who dare to speak out against the CCP,” Committee Chair Mark E. Green (R-TN) told The Daily Wire.

The snapshot tracked more than 60 Chinese Communist Party cases across 20 states from January 2021 through February 2025. It also included statistics about efforts the U.S. government takes to counter Chinese influence.

The committee praised the commitments of both Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for their actions to counter Chinese influence.

“The People’s Republic of China is more than just a distant geopolitical adversary; the Chinese Communist Party is working to undermine U.S. sovereignty in our own backyards. With strength back in the White House and Texas leading the way, Beijing’s malign influence will no longer fly under the radar,” Subcommittee on Counterterrorism and Intelligence Chairman August Pfluger (R-TX) told The Daily Wire. 

Tags: CHINA

