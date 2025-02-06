Leftist Mayor Defends DEI

Baltimore Democrat Mayor Brandon Scott criticized President Trump’s executive order against diversity, equity, and inclusion, saying that he and others would fight the orders with “every legal tool available to us.”

“The Left’s divisive focus on DEI policies undermines decades of progress toward true equality," White House spokesman Harrison Fields said in a statement. "The Trump administration rejects this backward thinking and will pursue an agenda that lifts everyone up with the chance to achieve the American Dream."

Scott defended DEI in a news release earlier this week that celebrated Black History Month, writing that “[S]ome have chosen to intentionally misconstrue the goals of DEI initiatives and chosen to attempt to scapegoat diversity for any and every challenge facing our nation. This brazenly political attack only underscores the necessity for proactive measures to protect and promote the value that our diversity brings.”

Scott is part of a lawsuit against specific executive orders, such as Executive Order 14151, “Ending Radical Government DEI Programs and Preferencing,” and Executive Order 14173, “Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity.”

“President Trump’s history and explicit call to dismantle anything connected to DEI presses the question of which ‘programs promoting DEI’ President Trump views as ‘illegal.’ … The President has made clear—during both his campaign and his previous administration—that his goal is to punish those who recognize or choose to speak out about this country’s history on issues of enslavement, racial exclusion, health disparities, gender inequality, treatment of individuals with disabilities, and discrimination. President Trump wishes to see the end of all diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility programs of any kind whatsoever,” the lawsuit states.

“The diversity of the city is its strength," the lawsuit adds. "Baltimore receives $250 million in federal funds under the Justice40 Initiative intended to benefit disadvantaged communities."