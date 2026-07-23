The Trump administration is reportedly considering military action in Mali to combat terrorist groups that have wreaked havoc in the region.

The situation in the country has devolved over the years, with Russian mercenaries aiding the repressive government in maintaining control over the populace, according to The Washington Post.

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The Trump administration is weighing military action in the West African country of Mali to target an al-Qaeda-affiliated group known as JNIM, said current and former U.S. officials familiar with the deliberations. If approved, it would add an eighth nation to the list of countries where President Donald Trump has ordered strikes since the start of his second term — a chapter of his presidency that he initially said would be dedicated to ending global strife and redirecting U.S. resources to Americans. There is disagreement, however, among senior U.S. officials over whether to proceed with attacking the militant group. A vocal advocate for using force is the National Security Council’s senior director for counterterrorism Sebastian Gorka, said the current and former officials, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss military planning. The militant group, whose full name is Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin, has established a stronghold in Mali and increasingly launched attacks in coastal West African nations, establishing itself as the most well-armed militant group in the region and among the most powerful in the world.

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The Trump administration is considering possible military strikes in Mali against Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), an al-Qaeda-linked militant group active in the Sahel.



The move comes as the region faces growing insecurity, with concerns over the… pic.twitter.com/tJuyCLZAtO — UKWELITIMES WORLD (@UKWELINEWSWORLD) July 23, 2026

JNIM has stepped up attacks across Mali in recent months. The group collaborated with Tuareg separatists to launch a nationwide offensive back in April, hitting key military sites near Bamako’s airport and other cities.

Reuters reported that the group ambushed a Malian army convoy near Anefis this month, killing over 50 soldiers and Russian mercenaries. The group also maintained blockades on fuel shipments in the region since late 2025, burning civilian trucks carrying supplies.

Trump mulling military strikes on Mali militant group: Report - The Hill https://t.co/hUav2sXkZE



Follow @NewsHubGlobe for 24/7 breaking news from around the world. pic.twitter.com/uRKoubpPzI — News Hub (@NewsHubGlobe) July 23, 2026

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Meanwhile, the Malian military and its Russian allies responded to the terrorist groups with force. However, it has also harmed civilians. Indeed, The Washington Post reported that it has killed more civilians than JNIM and ISIS combined.

The United States has worked to rebuild ties with Mali’s military rulers after years of a strained relationship. Washington came close to hammering out a deal in March to resume drone and aircraft intelligence flights over the country to root out al-Qaeda-linked groups. The White House has not made a public statement as to what it plans to do in the region.

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