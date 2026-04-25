Al Qaeda-Linked Groups Launch Huge Offensive in Mali

Groups working with the jihadist terror organization Al Qaeda have launched a new nationwide offensive to take over the West African nation of Mali in “the largest jihadist attack in years,” according to the BBC.

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BREAKING



Al Qaeda in Mali (JNIM) & Tuareg separatists of FLA have launched a nationwide offensive against Mali’s junta & its Russian allies



They’re reportedly successful, having entered the capital city Bamako &Taureg capital Kidal



It’s looks like Mali is falling to jihadists pic.twitter.com/icpZPqQRjM — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 25, 2026

The Flag of Mali is lowered and the Flag of the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) is raised at a military base within the Eastern Malian town of Kidal. pic.twitter.com/ZFwX4VpyS5 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 25, 2026

Convoy of jihadist militants with Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) seen moving south through the town of Kati just to the northwest of Mali’s capital Bamako, with small clashes reportedly taking place against elements of the Malian Army and Russia’s Africa Corps. pic.twitter.com/MYP0NBOoQt — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 25, 2026

Militants have captured the Governor’s Palace in Kidal, Northeastern Mali, following the reported withdrawal earlier of government officials and the Malian Army. pic.twitter.com/nOYLGMUiHz — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 25, 2026

Clashes between the Malian Army and militants of the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) are continuing in Gao, Eastern Mali. pic.twitter.com/4SZKFtyUiy — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 25, 2026

Jihadist militants capture checkpoints and other positions of the Malian Army and Russia’s Africa Corps to the north of Mali’s capital Bamako. pic.twitter.com/3bTSe83j4q — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 25, 2026

The U.S. Embassy in Mali has issued a shelter in place order after hearing reports of explosions and gunfire near Modibo Keita International Airport in Bamako. The State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs later issued a statement announcing their support for the Malian government in the face of the Islamist surge.

The United States strongly condemns today’s terrorist attack in Mali. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims, their families, and all those affected, and we stand with the Malian people and government in the face of this violence. The United States remains committed to… — Bureau of African Affairs (@AsstSecStateAF) April 25, 2026

“The United States strongly condemns today’s terrorist attack in Mali,” the Bureau of African Affairs said in a statement. “We extend our deepest condolences to the victims, their families, and all those affected, and we stand with the Malian people and government in the face of this violence. The United States remains committed to supporting efforts to advance peace, stability, and security across Mali and the region.”

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as information comes available.

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