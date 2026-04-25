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Tipsheet

Al Qaeda-Linked Groups Launch Huge Offensive in Mali

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 25, 2026 11:30 AM
Al Qaeda-Linked Groups Launch Huge Offensive in Mali
AP Photo / File

Groups working with the jihadist terror organization Al Qaeda have launched a new nationwide offensive to take over the West African nation of Mali in “the largest jihadist attack in years,” according to the BBC.

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AFRICA ISLAMIC TERRORISM RUSSIA TERRORISM

The U.S. Embassy in Mali has issued a shelter in place order after hearing reports of explosions and gunfire near Modibo Keita International Airport in Bamako. The State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs later issued a statement announcing their support for the Malian government in the face of the Islamist surge.

“The United States strongly condemns today’s terrorist attack in Mali,” the Bureau of African Affairs said in a statement. “We extend our deepest condolences to the victims, their families, and all those affected, and we stand with the Malian people and government in the face of this violence. The United States remains committed to supporting efforts to advance peace, stability, and security across Mali and the region.”

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as information comes available.

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