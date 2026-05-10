Trump Unveils His New Strategy to Target Terrorism

The Trump administration has announced that it has managed to neutralize more than 800 jihadi terrorists since President Donald Trump took office in 2025.

Senior Director for Counter Terrorism @SebGorka: Since the start of the Trump Administration, "our incredible warfighters and intelligence community operatives have managed to neutralize more than 820 jihadis across the world. We are back in the business of counter terrorism."🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nynXumjLp0 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 10, 2026

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Senior Director of Counter Terrorism Sebastian Gorka, who joined New Nation on The Hill Sunday, remarked how Trump has made the targeting of Islamic jihadist a priority since the start of his new term.

“On day eight of the administration, he signed an executive action that would kill a senior ISIS leader,” Gorka told Chris Stirewalt. “Since then, our incredible warfighters and intelligence community operatives have managed to neutralize more than 820 jihadis across the world. We are back in the business of counter terrorism.”

The announcement of the success comes as Trump has put forward a new counter-terrorism strategy on Sunday, which Trump has pitched as “a return to common sense and Peace through Strength."

The Trump administration further reiterated that the new counter-terrorism strategy will retain an apolitical focus, and will be carried out on "reality-based threat assessments,” which they consider to be a departure from the Biden administration.

“The fact pattern under the Biden Administration was clear: individuals at the highest level of the U.S. Government used their significant powers to politically target individuals in the interests of those they favored, wanted to keep in power, or to help win elections,” the introductory letter of the counter-terrorism strategy read.

The strategy has stated that the U.S. faces threats from three major groups: narco-terrorists, legacy Islamic terror organizations, and violent left-wing extremists and anarchists.

“For the 25th Anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, America has returned to a common sense and reality-based Counterterrorism Strategy,” a statement from the document read.

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