Patient Zero of the Hantavirus Outbreak Has Been Identified
Patient Zero of the Hantavirus Outbreak Has Been Identified
Too Many Democrats Are a Special Kind of Stupid
Too Many Democrats Are a Special Kind of Stupid
VIP
Heads, Democrats Win. Tails, Voters Lose.
Heads, Democrats Win. Tails, Voters Lose.
The Legacy That Outlives Everything
The Legacy That Outlives Everything
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 319: What the Bible Says About Holding Grudges
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 319: What the Bible Says About Holding Grudges
'We Are Socialists'
'We Are Socialists'
Donald Trump's Razzle-Dazzle
Donald Trump's Razzle-Dazzle
Antifa Radicals Issue Threats and Commit Assault During Demonstration Against Kash Patel
Antifa Radicals Issue Threats and Commit Assault During Demonstration Against Kash Patel
All That I Am, I Owe to My Angel Mother
All That I Am, I Owe to My Angel Mother
The Paper Tiger of the 14th Amendment: Reclaiming the American Birthright
The Paper Tiger of the 14th Amendment: Reclaiming the American Birthright
Alien Life Would Not Refute Religion—but It Would Challenge Materialistic Evolution
Alien Life Would Not Refute Religion—but It Would Challenge Materialistic Evolution
Silence in the Face of Slaughter: The Crisis in Northern Nigeria
Silence in the Face of Slaughter: The Crisis in Northern Nigeria
If Abortion Is 'Healthcare,' Why Are They Removing Healthcare From It?
If Abortion Is 'Healthcare,' Why Are They Removing Healthcare From It?
The Myth of Science
The Myth of Science
Tipsheet

Trump Unveils His New Strategy to Target Terrorism

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 10, 2026 11:15 AM
Trump Unveils His New Strategy to Target Terrorism
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Trump administration has announced that it has managed to neutralize more than 800 jihadi terrorists since President Donald Trump took office in 2025.

Advertisement

Senior Director of Counter Terrorism Sebastian Gorka, who joined New Nation on The Hill Sunday, remarked how Trump has made the targeting of Islamic jihadist a priority since the start of his new term.

“On day eight of the administration, he signed an executive action that would kill a senior ISIS leader,” Gorka told Chris Stirewalt. “Since then, our incredible warfighters and intelligence community operatives have managed to neutralize more than 820 jihadis across the world. We are back in the business of counter terrorism.”

The announcement of the success comes as Trump has put forward a new counter-terrorism strategy on Sunday, which Trump has pitched as “a return to common sense and Peace through Strength."

The Trump administration further reiterated that the new counter-terrorism strategy will retain an apolitical focus, and will be carried out on "reality-based threat assessments,” which they consider to be a departure from the Biden administration.

“The fact pattern under the Biden Administration was clear: individuals at the highest level of the U.S. Government used their significant powers to politically target individuals in the interests of those they favored, wanted to keep in power, or to help win elections,” the introductory letter of the counter-terrorism strategy read.

Recommended

Patient Zero of the Hantavirus Outbreak Has Been Identified Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP ISLAMIC TERRORISM NATIONAL SECURITY TERRORISM TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

The strategy has stated that the U.S. faces threats from three major groups: narco-terrorists, legacy Islamic terror organizations, and violent left-wing extremists and anarchists.

“For the 25th Anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, America has returned to a common sense and reality-based Counterterrorism Strategy,” a statement from the document read.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Patient Zero of the Hantavirus Outbreak Has Been Identified Matt Vespa
Too Many Democrats Are a Special Kind of Stupid Derek Hunter
Antifa Radicals Issue Threats and Commit Assault During Demonstration Against Kash Patel Joseph Chalfant
Democrats Say 'Heil Platner!' Kurt Schlichter
'We Are Socialists' Mark Lewis
Donald Trump's Razzle-Dazzle Alan Joseph Bauer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Patient Zero of the Hantavirus Outbreak Has Been Identified Matt Vespa
Advertisement