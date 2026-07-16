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Tipsheet

Treasury Secretary Just Schooled These Reporters on Left-Wing Violence

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 16, 2026 12:00 PM
Treasury Secretary Just Schooled These Reporters on Left-Wing Violence
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent counteracted the media’s attempts to downplay left-wing violence during a Thursday press conference in which he highlighted the assassination attempt on his life.

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Bessent took the podium and reminded the crowd that he “was the subject of an assassination attempt February 2024 by an adult left-wing activist, two hours after being sworn into my job.”

He added, “So any of you who want to report that this is fiction and does not exist, be there for the sentencing this August.”

Bessent discussed how the Treasury Department is investigating radical left-wing groups and nonprofits alleged to have abused their tax-exempt status to empower violent action against political opponents.

Ryan Michael English of Massachusetts turned himself in at the Capitol in January 2025. He was armed with a knife and two improvised incendiary devices. He pleaded guilty in March 20026.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also commented on leftist violence. "It has always been driven by a hatred — above all else, a hatred for civilization itself. It is a revolt of the worst against the best, a revolt of the weak and the cowardly against the strong and the good. It is perpetrated by those who cannot build, who cannot create, who cannot create great things, and take revenge upon the world for their own inadequacy by seeking to destroy those who can. This is what Radical Leftism is."

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CRIME SCOTT BESSENT

Legacy media outlets have frequently provided limited or watered-down coverage of incidents involving violent leftists while hyperfocusing on right-wing violence. Even in Bessent’s case, they detailed his arrest but did not give much attention to his political motivation because, first and foremost, they exist to serve a political agenda, not to inform the public.

Our once vaunted fourth estate has lost trust with their audience precisely for this reason. While pretending to be unbiased, they only work to promote leftist ideology, which means they can’t be honest about violence coming from their tribe.

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