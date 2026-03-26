Armed Massachusetts Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Assassination of Trump's Cabinet Members

Ryan Michael English, 24, of South Deerfield, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty today to charges related to the attempt to assassinate a cabinet member nominee and carrying a dangerous weapon on the Grounds of the Capitol.

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English pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras to one count of unlawful receipt, possession, and/or transfer of a firearm and one count of carrying a firearm, dangerous weapon, explosive, or incendiary device on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.

Court documents say that English admitted to traveling to the District of Columbia with the intention of killing Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, House Speaker Mike Johnson, or burning down the Heritage Foundation, a think-tank based in Washington, D.C

Judge Contreras scheduled sentencing for August 14, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

“Our system of justice depends on public officials being able to carry out their duties free from intimidation and fear,” said U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro. “This defendant’s threats crossed a clear legal line, and today’s guilty plea reflects our commitment to protecting those who serve. Anyone who threatens violence against government officials will be identified, charged, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

According to court documents, about 3:12 p.m., on January 27, 2025, English approached a U.S. Capitol Police Officer near the South Door of the Capitol Building and stated “I’d like to turn myself in.” English further admitted to possessing a knife and two “Molotov Cocktails.”

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Gov.uscourts.dcd.280435.1.1 by scott.mcclallen





Officers searched English and recovered a folding knife, as well as two improvised incendiary devices from the inside pockets of English’s jacket. The devices were constructed of 50 milliliter bottles of vodka with a grey cloth affixed to their tops. Police recovered a green lighter from another pocket.

During the search, English allegedly confessed to being at the Capitol to kill a presidential nominee whose confirmation vote was scheduled that day before the U.S. Senate. Police recovered a note to a roommate in a pocket that said, in part, “This is terrible but I cant do nothing while nazis kill my sisters…Im so sorry for lying and plotting and lying.”

Today, Ryan Michael English, 24, of South Deerfield, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty for the attempted assassination of a cabinet member nominee and carrying a dangerous weapon on the Grounds of the Capitol.



Read More Here: https://t.co/ASLVFfLZcN@USAttyPirro @CapitolPolice pic.twitter.com/5grpd3rAqs — U.S. Attorney DC (@USAO_DC) March 26, 2026





This case was investigated by the U.S. Capitol Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Brendan M. Horan, who is detailed to the U.S. Attorney’s Office from the United States Capitol Police, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Travis Wolf.

Joining in the announcement was Chief Michael G. Sullivan of the U.S. Capitol Police.

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