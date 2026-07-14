This Republican Just Introduced a Bill to Enshrine Trump's Immigration Policy Into Law

VIP
Lindsey Graham Was a Patriot
Lindsey Graham Was a Patriot
This Federal Judge Just Destroyed Trump's Settlement With the IRS
This Federal Judge Just Destroyed Trump's Settlement With the IRS
VIP
'The Gender Binary Isn't Real' Says a Woman Who Insists She's Really a Man
'The Gender Binary Isn't Real' Says a Woman Who Insists She's Really a...
The Sara Rodriguez Campaign Just Imploded
The Sara Rodriguez Campaign Just Imploded
New NRCC Ad Sounds the Alarm on the Radical Socialist Takeover of the Democrat Party
New NRCC Ad Sounds the Alarm on the Radical Socialist Takeover of the...
Grandfather Recovering After Scary Encounter With a Yellowstone Bison
Grandfather Recovering After Scary Encounter With a Yellowstone Bison
June Inflation Report Crushes ‘Experts’ Predictions, Biggest Win in Over Five Years
June Inflation Report Crushes ‘Experts’ Predictions, Biggest Win in Over Five Years
While Abdul El-Sayed Pushes for Socialized Medicine, His Psychiatrist Wife Won't Accept Any Insurance
While Abdul El-Sayed Pushes for Socialized Medicine, His Psychiatrist Wife Won't Accept An...
Adam Kinzinger's Post on Lindsey Graham's Passing Is As Despicable As You'd Expect
Adam Kinzinger's Post on Lindsey Graham's Passing Is As Despicable As You'd Expect
Lefties Fleeing Red States Are Draining Seattle's 'Transgender' Nonprofits
Lefties Fleeing Red States Are Draining Seattle's 'Transgender' Nonprofits
Two Supreme Court Justices Make a Rare Capitol Hill Appearance Amid Rising Security Threats
Two Supreme Court Justices Make a Rare Capitol Hill Appearance Amid Rising Security...
The Iranian Assassination Plot Against President Trump Just Shows How Much Our Adversaries Fear Him
The Iranian Assassination Plot Against President Trump Just Shows How Much Our Adversaries...
President Trump Officially Informed Congress That the War Against Iran Has Resumed
President Trump Officially Informed Congress That the War Against Iran Has Resumed
EXCLUSIVE: Proposal Aims to Prevent Children From Using AI As a Therapist
EXCLUSIVE: Proposal Aims to Prevent Children From Using AI As a Therapist
Tipsheet

This Republican Just Introduced a Bill to Enshrine Trump's Immigration Policy Into Law

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 14, 2026 11:30 AM
This Republican Just Introduced a Bill to Enshrine Trump's Immigration Policy Into Law
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Republicans are poised for a push to pass legislation that would accomplish the same objectives as President Donald Trump’s executive order limiting birthright citizenship.

Advertisement

This comes after the Supreme Court struck down the order. 

From Fox News:

Sen. Jim Banks will introduce legislation Monday aimed at ending birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants and birth tourists by defining them as children of "invaders" under federal law after a Supreme Court ruling last month dealt a setback to President Donald Trump’s executive order on the issue.

Trump recently urged Senate Republicans to move faster on his legislative agenda, including ending birthright citizenship, telling them they were "not fighting hard enough," Banks, R-Ind., recalled in a June 30 interview with Human Events.

Banks told Fox News Digital he plans to introduce the Citizenship Act as soon as the Senate opens for business Monday afternoon – crafting it with a nod to Trump-appointed Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s concurrence in last month's Trump v. Barbara case.

Kavanaugh, concurring in the judgment and dissenting in part, said Trump’s order conflicted with federal birthright citizenship law but suggested Congress could amend that statute to create new exceptions.

The Citizenship Act would declare that children of statutory "invaders" are not entitled to birthright citizenship under the law and codify a 2025 executive order that cites the term.

In its summary, Banks' bill declares "any person who enters the United States without authorization or for the purpose of engaging in birth tourism is considered an invader..." and amends the Immigration and Nationality Act to exclude children of such "invaders."

Banks' key use of "invaders" cites Trump’s executive order declaring illegal immigration across the southern border an "invasion," while the bill notes the Barbara decision leaves that avenue open for Congress to crack down on.

Recommended

The Sara Rodriguez Campaign Just Imploded Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP JIM BANKS REPUBLICAN PARTY SUPREME COURT

President Trump signed the executive order on his first day back in office during his second term. Civil rights groups, state attorneys general, and immigrant advocates immediately filed a bevy of lawsuits against the administration arguing that the order violates the 14th Amendment’s Citizenship Clause.

They cited the 1898 Supreme Court precedent in United States v. Wong Kim Ark and existing federal immigration law. Federal district courts quickly issued preliminary injunctions blocking enforcement of the order.

Banks’ bill will have a hard time making it to Trump’s desk. Republicans may be able to pass the measure in the House. But it’s the Senate where it’ll meet its greatest challenges coming from GOP senators who have already expressed opposition to the idea.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) has repeatedly argued that Congress cannot pass legislation ending birthright citizenship and that such a move would require a constitutional amendment. Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) made a similar argument shortly after the Supreme Court struck down Trump’s executive order.

Advertisement

Other Republicans have remained silent on the issue. It might be difficult to get moderates on board with the idea. However, if the bill makes it to a floor vote, it would force lawmakers to make their stance on birthright citizenship known publicly.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Sara Rodriguez Campaign Just Imploded Amy Curtis
Footage of Ro Khanna's 'Violent' West Bank Detention Released. Notice Anything Wrong? Matt Vespa
June Inflation Report Crushes ‘Experts’ Predictions, Biggest Win in Over Five Years Amy Curtis
Lefties Fleeing Red States Are Draining Seattle's 'Transgender' Nonprofits Amy Curtis
What Will Happen When the Ladies on The View Die? Derek Hunter
About That ICE-Involved Shooting in Maine... Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Sara Rodriguez Campaign Just Imploded Amy Curtis
Advertisement