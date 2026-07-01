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Democrat Prosecutor Caught on Tape in FBI Hotel Bribery Sting Resigns After Guilty Plea

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 01, 2026 1:00 PM
Democrat Prosecutor Caught on Tape in FBI Hotel Bribery Sting Resigns After Guilty Plea
AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File

Hinds County, Mississippi, District Attorney Jody Owens pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of conspiracy to commit bribery in federal court.

The plea comes after an undercover FBI investigation into a scheme that involved the building of a convention center hotel project in downtown Jackson, Mississippi.

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Owens announced that he is resigning from the office he held since he was elected in 2019. “While it hurts beyond measure to step away from a position I love, I believe this decision is what is best for me, my family, and the District Attorney’s Office,” Owens stated. “I leave knowing the office is filled with talented, dedicated public servants, who will continue the important work of protecting our community.” 

Owens earned his law degree from Howard University and had focused much of his career on justice reform efforts before the federal charges surfaced. He had also worked with the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The bribery scheme centered on efforts to win approvals and support for a proposed convention center hotel in the city. Owens facilitated meetings between undercover FBI agents posing as real estate developers and local city officials.

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CRIME FBI MISSISSIPPI

Prosecutors said Owens accepted cash payments in exchange for helping to move the project forward. The former leader solicited and accepted at least $115,000 in cash. He facilitated over $80,000 in payments to his co-conspirators.

The FBI discovered the scheme through an undercover FBI sting operation that started long before the 2024 indictment. Agents posed as developers interested in the hotel project. They offered bribes to multiple individuals to obtain permission from city leaders.

Owens was caught on audio recording coaching agents on how to bribe public officials and launder the money through businesses and campaign funds. The operation resulted in an indictment in which Owens was charged with eight counts. These included conspiracy, federal program bribery, honest services wire fraud, and money laundering.

At first, Owens pleaded not guilty and tried to get the case dismissed. He contended that the government engaged in entrapment by taking advantage of his alcoholism. 

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The case involved several other local officials. Former Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and former Ward Six Councilman Aaron Banks both pleaded not guilty. They are set to stand trial together on July 13.

Jackson City Council member Angelique Lee and Sherik Marve Smith, a relative of Owens, already pleaded guilty to related federal bribery charges last year.

Owens agreed to a plea deal that would reduce his potential sentence from up to 100 years in prison down to a maximum of five years plus fines and supervised release. He remains free on a $10,000 bond until his sentencing hearing in October. Now, the Hinds County District Attorney’s office is without its elected leader as he awaits sentencing.

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