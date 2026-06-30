Social Media Erupts Over Naked Marchers Prancing Through Pride Parade in Front of Children

Social media users railed against the 52nd annual Seattle Pride Parade that took place on Sunday after seeing viral footage of scantily-clad men dancing in front of children.

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Almost 300,000 people took to the streets to watch 200 community groups, businesses, and leaders march in the event, The Facts Newspaper reported. However, controversy erupted when members of a group called “Friends of Denny Blaine” pranced around naked near the Space Needle and the Seattle Center International Fountain.

Kids played in the water nearby. The participants carried signs reading “Nude ≠ Lewd," "Free to be Naked," and "Nude is Nourishing,"

Some in the crowd cheered while others covered children’s eyes. The group is known for advocating for the clothing-optional use of Denny Blaine Park. But users on X were not amused by the stunt:

Seattle Pride parade features public nudity with children present | Fox News



WHY IS THIS PERVERSION PERMITTED?! https://t.co/CYr5yQLYFD — Trump is Our President (@JFleckenAlvarez) June 30, 2026

This is sickening….the face of the Democrats!

Seattle Pride descends into bedlam as naked participants prance through streets in front of childrenhttps://t.co/7ySRmQWIp3 — Miriam Anderson (@ande47050) June 30, 2026

This is more evidence that there should no longer be any pride month or marches. It's turned into a freak show where adults expose themselves under the guise of a pride march. How is that acceptable to anyone?

Seattle Pride parade pandemonium as nude marchers prance through… — Allen Huggins (@AllenHuggins8) June 30, 2026

Why is this deviancy allowed?



Seattle Pride parade pandemonium as nude marchers prance through streets in front of childrenhttps://t.co/2WL8PU2yyb — Kazum Howell (@stefkule) June 30, 2026

Friends of Denny Blaine is a group of volunteers who want to protect Denny Blaine Park as a historic spot where people have sunbathed naked for decades. It has also been a gathering place for members of the LGBTQ community.

The group formed to oppose a lawsuit from neighbors seeking to limit or end public nudity at the park over complaints about safety issues and negative behavior, KOMO News reported.

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