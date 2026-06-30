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Social Media Erupts Over Naked Marchers Prancing Through Pride Parade in Front of Children

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 30, 2026 1:00 PM
Social Media Erupts Over Naked Marchers Prancing Through Pride Parade in Front of Children
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Social media users railed against the 52nd annual Seattle Pride Parade that took place on Sunday after seeing viral footage of scantily-clad men dancing in front of children.

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Almost 300,000 people took to the streets to watch 200 community groups, businesses, and leaders march in the event, The Facts Newspaper reported. However, controversy erupted when members of a group called “Friends of Denny Blaine” pranced around naked near the Space Needle and the Seattle Center International Fountain.

Kids played in the water nearby. The participants carried signs reading “Nude ≠ Lewd," "Free to be Naked," and "Nude is Nourishing,"

Some in the crowd cheered while others covered children’s eyes. The group is known for advocating for the clothing-optional use of Denny Blaine Park. But users on X were not amused by the stunt:

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LGBTQ+

Friends of Denny Blaine is a group of volunteers who want to protect Denny Blaine Park as a historic spot where people have sunbathed naked for decades. It has also been a gathering place for members of the LGBTQ community.

The group formed to oppose a lawsuit from neighbors seeking to limit or end public nudity at the park over complaints about safety issues and negative behavior, KOMO News reported.

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