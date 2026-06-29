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Tipsheet

Gunman Opens Fire at Mothers And Children Center, Killing Six

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 29, 2026 1:45 PM
Gunman Opens Fire at Mothers And Children Center, Killing Six
Townhall Media

A gunman opened fire inside a youth welfare facility in the northern German town of Stade on Monday morning, killing six people.

The police have arrested a suspect and are working to determine the motive and other details surrounding the attack.

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The center where the shooting took place provides temporary housing and support for pregnant women and young mothers. The police said four women and one man died at the scene. A sixth adult died later at a hospital.

Several other people were wounded during the attack, but no children were harmed. 

The authorities have not yet provided the sequence of events before, during, and after the shooting. Officers arrested a main suspect believed to be the gunman and took at least one other person into custody. 

There have been several other deadly shootings in Germany in recent years despite its strict gun control law. In 2023, a gunman murdered six people at a Jehovah’s Witness worship hall in Hamburg before committing suicide.

The authorities say the attack was likely tied to a personal dispute rather than a political or extremist motivation.

Germany has some of the strictest gun control laws in Europe through its Waffengesetz, or Weapons Act. To legally own a firearm, a person must be at least 18 years old, pass detailed background checks examining criminal history, reliability, mental health, and other requirements.

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Related:

FIREARMS GERMANY GUN CONTROL GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING

One must complete mandatory safety training and testing and show a specific need such as membership in a licensed shooting club for sport shooting or a valid hunting license. Each firearm must be registered with the government and gun owners must store their weapons separate from ammunition in government-approved containers that can be subject to inspection.

It is nearly impossible to obtain a permit to carry a firearm. People are required to get an additional permit for this purpose and these permits are typically limited to those in certain professions or those who can prove a specific need to defend themselves.

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