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Tipsheet

Inmates Seize Control of Jail and Take Guards Hostage

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 29, 2026 3:15 PM
Inmates Seize Control of Jail and Take Guards Hostage
AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma, File

A hostage situation started on Monday at the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail in Windsor, North Carolina, after inmates overpowered staff and took control of parts of the facility.

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The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said the incident began around 5 a.m. One officer escaped during the struggle while the other two were held hostage.

By late morning, authorities had removed about 80 inmates from inside the facility. All three correctional officers were safe and received medical treatment, according to WITN. Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin said the top priority was ensuring the safety of staff, inmates, and the community.

Bertie-Martin Regional Jail Chair Vivian Saunders confirmed that the officers had been released. However, other reports suggest law enforcement is working to secure any remaining inmates.

The takeover started when inmates suddenly assaulted on-duty correctional officers and seized control of portions of the building. After the first officer escaped, the other two were taken hostage. Deputies from local agencies arrived quickly and set up a perimeter. There were no specific demands from the inmates.

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CRIME LAW AND ORDER NORTH CAROLINA

Law enforcement agencies worked to regain full control of the facility and take any remaining inmates into custody. The SBI led the negotiations and effort to secure the facility. Officials stressed that the entire incident was contained inside the jail and that there was no danger to nearby residents.

This is not the first time Bertie-Martin Regional Jail has faced problems. In January 2024, an inmate started a fire by putting an object into an electrical outlet, WCTI reported. Staff managed to put out the blaze before firefighters arrived and nobody was hurt. The inmate was charged with felony burning of a jail.

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