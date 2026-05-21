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Lenny McAllister on How to Save America

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 21, 2026 1:15 PM
Lenny McAllister on How to Save America
Used with permission/Lenny McAllister

Many in the political sphere have noted that America is at an inflection point. But, as author Lenny McAllister points out in his upcoming book, the nation should be at a reflection point.

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In a recent podcast interview, McAllister discussed A Venn Diagram of One: An American Story, which is set to release on August 11, 2026. Our conversation centered on what he views as a turning point for the United States and why he believes Americans need less reaction and more reflection.

He refers to the project as “part memoir, part civic roadmap, part love letter to the American experiment” as we approach the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. McAllister seeks to spark a deeper discussion on citizenship, culture, and the future of the American dream.

Putting McAllister neatly into one of the usual political boxes is a daunting task. He’s a staunch Republican who has worked with the NAACP, the Rainbow Coalition and the Tea Party.

He dropped out of Davidson College in 1992, but returned a decade later to complete his degree. Then he went on to build a career that encompasses media, business, and public policy. Over the years, he has appeared as a political analyst on major outlets including CNN, MSNBC, NPR, and Fox News. He currently hosts the Lenny McAllister Show on KDKA Radio.

One of the strongest themes in our conversation was McAllister’s contention that America is trapped in a cycle where “we just go from inflection point to inflection point,” instead of taking a step back long enough to find a better way forward. “That takes a level of reflection that we just don’t have in America these days,” he said. This is especially true in a culture molded by social media outrage, deepening distrust in institutions, and pernicious political tribalism.

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McAllister said he doesn’t believe the country can improve public life until Americans regain a sense of civic duty, moral seriousness, and honesty about what has gone wrong. The book is intended for readers who have grown weary of empty sloganeering and yearn for actual solutions.

McAllister asserts that real leadership means consistency even when it might hurt. A thriving America requires that its people come together to work out their political differences. “I don’t have to hate my neighbor in order to show that I love my country,” he said.

He does not promise easy fixes, but he does offer something many readers might believe is rare in today’s political climate: A hopeful vision founded in principle, responsibility, and the belief that “America is the greatest country in the world that allows people to find their second act.”

You can watch the interview below.


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