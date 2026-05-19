President Trump Just Dropped His Endorsement in the Texas Senate Race

President Trump has endorsed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the hotly contested Republican Senate primary runoff.

TRUMP formally endorses Paxton in Texas Senate race



Big blow to Cornyn, who he said “is a good man, and I worked well with him, but he was not supportive of me when times were tough” — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) May 19, 2026

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President Trump said of Senator John Cornyn, "[He] is a good man, and I worked well with him, but he was not supportive of me when times were tough."

President Trump had earlier teased his endorsement. Telling reporters, "There are those that say whoever I endorse is going to win. I don't know if that's true. Historically, that's absolutely true. I just don't like to say it because I don't like to brag.

TRUMP on his Texas Senate endorsement, which he says he will issue at 12:30 or 1 p.m. today:



"There are those that say whoever I endorse is going to win. I don’t know if that’s true. Historically that’s absolutely true. I just dont like to say it because i dont like to brag. …… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 19, 2026

In a post on Truth Social, the President laid out his endorsement of Paxton.

🚨 BREAKING — IT’S OFFICIAL: President Trump has endorsed KEN PAXTON in the Republican primary for US Senate in Texas



John Cornyn is DOOMED.



“I know Ken well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and he is a WINNER! Ken is a Strong Supporter of… pic.twitter.com/fOc61hk1E3 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 19, 2026

NEW: Trump endorses AG Ken Paxton over incumbent Senator John Cornyn in the Texas GOP Senate primary runoff pic.twitter.com/qqsZmYtMWu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 19, 2026

Here's what the President said:

The Highly Respected Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton, an America First Patriot, and someone who has always been extremely loyal to me and our AMAZING MAGA MOVEMENT, is running for the United States Senate, to represent a place I love and WON, BIG, three times, with 6.4 Million Votes in 2024 (The Most Votes in the History of the State, BY FAR)! I know Ken well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and he is a WINNER! Ken is a Strong Supporter of TERMINATING THE FILIBUSTER and, very importantly, THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, something which polls at 87%, including Dumocrats, and yet can’t seem to get approved. Perhaps Ken can help move these important elements of Government forward because with the Filibuster, as an example, the Democrats will terminate it on their First Day in Office, giving us two extra States, D.C. and Puerto Rico, and a greatly enlarged Supreme Court of the United States, probably going with their Dream Number of 21 Justices from the 9 that we currently have — And these new Justices will be Radical Left Lunatics! Two years ago, our Country was DEAD — Now we have the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World — And I want to keep it that way. Ken Paxton will help me do that, MAKING AMERICA BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE! Ken is a true MAGA Warrior who has ALWAYS delivered for Texas, and will continue to do so in the United States Senate. He will tirelessly fight to continue the Great Growth of our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations (I just delivered the Largest Tax and Regulation Cuts in American History!), and Advance MADE IN THE U.S.A., Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Champion Texas Oil & Gas, Advocate for our Amazing Farmers and Ranchers, Promote School Choice, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Support our Incredible Military/Veterans, Safeguard our Elections, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment. John Cornyn is a good man, and I worked well with him, but he was not supportive of me when times were tough and, despite having the Most Successful Economy in the History of our Country during my First Term and, with all of the many other things that I accomplished (Secure Border, Military Dominance, Space Force, All Time High Stock Markets and 401(k)s, Record Job and Economic Growth, and so many other things that would be impossible to readily list!), which are considered by many to be legendary, John was very late in backing me in what turned out to be a Historic Run for the Republican Nomination, and then, the Presidency, itself, both of which were Landslide Victories and, more importantly, gave us the Country that we have today — THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA (and when we finish up with Iran, which will not be allowed to have a Nuclear Weapon, you will see numbers that have never been generated by our Country before!), as opposed to the DISASTER of the previous Administration. Ken Paxton has gone through a lot, in many cases, very unfairly, but he is a Fighter, and knows how to WIN. Our Country needs Fighters, and also Loyalty to the Cause of Greatness. We can never allow what happened to the United States of America during the Corrupt Biden Administration, to happen again. In Texas alone, just look at the Border, with the Highest Level Criminals allowed to run through your State, totally unvetted and unchecked, through an Open Border Policy that was a Laughingstock all over the World. I came in, and fixed it, IMMEDIATELY. I will not permit those dark and dangerous days to come back! WE HAVE ALREADY MADE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, BUT NOW, WE WANT TO MAKE OUR NATION BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE. Therefore, Ken Paxton has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next United States Senator from the Great State of Texas — KEN PAXTON WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!

The runoff between Cornyn and Paxton is scheduled for May 26, 2026 . The winner will face Democrat James Talarico in the November 3 midterms.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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