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Tipsheet

Will Thomas Massie Lose His Primary? He Should.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 19, 2026 2:15 PM
Will Thomas Massie Lose His Primary? He Should.
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Thomas Massie has been a thorn in the side for years. He’s the committed libertarian from Kentucky who’s decided to go to war with the Trump White House over the Epstein Files and other issues. With such a slim majority in the House, Massie’s vote is always on the minds of political operatives and observers. 

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Ed Gallrein is running to unseat Massie in tonight’s primary. Let’s wish him luck, because Massie opposed extending the Trump tax cuts and border security. He posted about it. Today, President Trump is expected to weigh in and endorse a candidate in Texas’ Senate runoff between John Cornyn and Ken Paxton, but he'll also make some harsh remarks about Massie, specifically calling him a terrible congressman who probably isn’t a Republican anymore.

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES KENTUCKY REPUBLICAN PARTY THOMAS MASSIE

Sure, there was that rather unremarkable story about how he allegedly tried to get his ex-girlfriend to drop a wrongful termination complaint last week: Massie reportedly helped her get a job with Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) so they could be in DC together. It wasn’t some sensational sex scandal, as some initially implied. But Massie did open himself up to criticism like this for all his ‘Mr. Transparency’ schtick on the Epstein files. I don’t think this will have much impact, win or lose, tonight, since it dropped so late, but the other stuff—yeah, I’m sure there will be no love lost between him and the rest of the party. 

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has been vocally supporting Massie, which has also caught the president's attention. 

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We'll have the results of that contest later tonight. 

UPDATE: hmmm

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