Will Thomas Massie Lose His Primary? He Should.

Rep. Thomas Massie has been a thorn in the side for years. He’s the committed libertarian from Kentucky who’s decided to go to war with the Trump White House over the Epstein Files and other issues. With such a slim majority in the House, Massie’s vote is always on the minds of political operatives and observers.

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CNN: Odds that Thomas Massie wins the KY-04 Republican primary have decreased



Odds Thomas Massie wins the KY-04 Republican primary Per @Kalshi



May 8: 🟢 71% Chance

Now: 🟡 44% Chance pic.twitter.com/o3vL7sgnJp — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) May 18, 2026

Ed Gallrein is running to unseat Massie in tonight’s primary. Let’s wish him luck, because Massie opposed extending the Trump tax cuts and border security. He posted about it. Today, President Trump is expected to weigh in and endorse a candidate in Texas’ Senate runoff between John Cornyn and Ken Paxton, but he'll also make some harsh remarks about Massie, specifically calling him a terrible congressman who probably isn’t a Republican anymore.

Thomas Massie, in fact, explicitly cited the funding for border security and deportations as a reason he was voting against the Big Beautiful Bill. https://t.co/OL8oewUAo4 pic.twitter.com/MKIX5f1aBU — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 18, 2026

OUCH: President Trump flays Thomas Massie as voters head to the polls in Kentucky for the Republican primary



"Thomas Massie's a terrible Congressman. He's been a terrible Congressman from Day 1. Dealing with him is just horrible. I don't think he's a Republican [...] He voted… pic.twitter.com/iHLIXnLHnM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 19, 2026

Sure, there was that rather unremarkable story about how he allegedly tried to get his ex-girlfriend to drop a wrongful termination complaint last week: Massie reportedly helped her get a job with Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) so they could be in DC together. It wasn’t some sensational sex scandal, as some initially implied. But Massie did open himself up to criticism like this for all his ‘Mr. Transparency’ schtick on the Epstein files. I don’t think this will have much impact, win or lose, tonight, since it dropped so late, but the other stuff—yeah, I’m sure there will be no love lost between him and the rest of the party.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has been vocally supporting Massie, which has also caught the president's attention.

President Trump criticizes Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) for endorsing Thomas Massie in #KY04.



Calls her “weak minded” and asks if anyone is interested in running against her.



Trump: “You remember Lauren moved to the District when it became obvious that she couldn't win in her… pic.twitter.com/icD078VyNO — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) May 16, 2026

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Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) unfazed by Trump’s attacks against her for endorsing Thomas Massie. https://t.co/AQPoYMPXgU pic.twitter.com/E1bnwVKPUJ — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) May 16, 2026

We'll have the results of that contest later tonight.

UPDATE: hmmm

Scumbag behavior.



Massie’s entire existence is built on lying to people.



This is just more evidence. https://t.co/aYnGc6WUgI — James Blair (@JamesBlairUSA) May 19, 2026

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