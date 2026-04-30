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Tipsheet

Terrorist Targets Jewish Men in Vicious Stabbing Attack

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 30, 2026 1:00 PM
Terrorist Targets Jewish Men in Vicious Stabbing Attack
AP Photo/Shawn Pogatchnik

A man stabbed two Jewish men in London on Wednesday morning in what police labeled a terrorist attack.

The assault occurred shortly after 11:15 a.m. near Golders Green Road in North London, according to Reuters. The victims were 34 and 76 and were both taken to the hospital in stable condition.

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The suspect was a 45-year-old man who police arrested at the scene.

Metropolitan police officers were called to the area after people reported that someone had stabbed multiple victims. Video and witness accounts indicated that the assailant first moved along Highfield Avenue. Members of the Jewish community security said he appeared to be trying to stab Jewish citizens.

He allegedly attacked one victim near a bus stop. The other was assaulted as the assailant moved through the area. Officers showed up and used a Taser to apprehend the suspect after he allegedly moved toward them with the knife. He was arrested on suspicion of suspected murder.

The authorities said they are still investigating the motive and have not yet given a final explanation for why the individual carried out the attacks. Police noted that he had previously been referred to the government’s Prevent counter-radicalization program.

The suspect also had a history of serious violence and mental health issues. But there are indications it was an act of radical Islamic terrorism. An Iran-linked group claimed responsibility for the attack online, but the authorities have not confirmed its claim. But it seems clear the victims were attacked because they are Jewish.

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Related:

ANTISEMITISM CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM ISLAMIC TERRORISM UNITED KINGDOM

This comes after a rapid increase in antisemitic attacks in London after Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. These incidents include arson attacks on Jewish ambulances, synagogues, and a Jewish memorial wall.

Counterterrorism officers are looking into whether the stabbings are linked to the earlier attacks. But they said it is still too early to confirm a connection. The British government vowed to provide more support and protection for Jewish people experiencing antisemitism.

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