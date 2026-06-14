VIP
Elon Musk's Wealth Hurts Nobody Except the Feelings of the Greedy
Elon Musk's Wealth Hurts Nobody Except the Feelings of the Greedy
VIP
Jim Acosta Is Standing Vigil at the Kennedy Center Signage; The Press Shows Mixed Issues With Wealth
Jim Acosta Is Standing Vigil at the Kennedy Center Signage; The Press Shows...
Scott Jennings Hammers CNN Panel Over Elon Musk Trillionaire Status
Scott Jennings Hammers CNN Panel Over Elon Musk Trillionaire Status
An American 250 Story
An American 250 Story
Pakistan Confirms Iran Deal. Here's What Comes Next.
Pakistan Confirms Iran Deal. Here's What Comes Next.
Trump Announces US-Iran Peace Deal Complete, Strait of Hormuz to Reopen
Trump Announces US-Iran Peace Deal Complete, Strait of Hormuz to Reopen
12 Dead After Plane Crashes in Missouri
12 Dead After Plane Crashes in Missouri
World-Famous Singer Oliver Tree Dies After Mid-Air Helicopter Collision
World-Famous Singer Oliver Tree Dies After Mid-Air Helicopter Collision
Sen. Mitch McConnell Hospitalized, Reason Unclear
Sen. Mitch McConnell Hospitalized, Reason Unclear
Deported Four Times, Convicted Kidnapper and Sex Offender Sentenced to 4 Years After Illegal Reentry
Deported Four Times, Convicted Kidnapper and Sex Offender Sentenced to 4 Years After...
Trump Confirms That Iranian Peace Deal Will Proceed Despite Last-Minute Air Strikes
Trump Confirms That Iranian Peace Deal Will Proceed Despite Last-Minute Air Strikes
'You Will Not Escape': DOJ Warns Ghost Fleet Operators After Tanker Captain's Guilty Plea
'You Will Not Escape': DOJ Warns Ghost Fleet Operators After Tanker Captain's Guilty...
Trump Endorses Mike Collins Ahead of Georgia Senate Run-Off
Trump Endorses Mike Collins Ahead of Georgia Senate Run-Off
So, About James Harden's Houston Arrest
So, About James Harden's Houston Arrest
Tipsheet

Trump Uses SAVE America Act As Leverage for Major Security Legislation

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | June 14, 2026 4:05 PM
Trump Uses SAVE America Act As Leverage for Major Security Legislation
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act’s Section 702 expired on Friday due to a lack of support for an extension in Congress, but President Donald Trump wants the SAVE America Act attached to the policy before it gets his signature.

Advertisement

The hesitancy to pass FISA came from some bipartisan desires for reform to the policy, arguing that it opens the door for American citizens to be surveilled, whereas many Democrats have been adamantly opposed to Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte being appointed acting director of National Intelligence. 

“A few Dumocrats are against FISA, with or without Bill Pulte going to DNI, as Acting,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Sunday. 

“What kind of a deal is that. Besides, I’m against FISA if it doesn’t come with The Save America Act (Full version!) firmly attached to it. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he added. 

The SAVE America Act has multiple provisions, buyet it’s primarily defined by a requirement for documentary proof of citizenship at the time of voter registration. The bill already passed the House but has some Republican opposition in the Senate. 

Trump recently announced that Jay Clayton, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, will be nominated to serve as DNI permanently, pending Senate confirmation. However, Trump also commented Sunday on the pushback to temporarily appoint Pulte, who is being tasked with shrinking the intelligence office. Pulte will be succeeding DNI Tulsi Gabbard, who stepped aside from the role due to her husband's cancer battle, on June 19. 

Recommended

Trump Announces US-Iran Peace Deal Complete, Strait of Hormuz to Reopen Scott McClallen
Advertisement

“Why are the Dumocrats so afraid of Bill Pulte at DNI??? He would only be Acting! What do they have to be afraid of, what are they hiding? There must be something BIG, mustn’t there???” Trump posted.

Trump previously called for a brief extension to FISA. 

"I am asking Congress to send me a short-term extension of FISA to provide time for the selection and confirmation of a permanent Head of the Agency," he posted Wednesday.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Announces US-Iran Peace Deal Complete, Strait of Hormuz to Reopen Scott McClallen
Pakistan Confirms Iran Deal. Here's What Comes Next. Cameron Arcand
Scott Jennings Hammers CNN Panel Over Elon Musk Trillionaire Status Amy Curtis
World-Famous Singer Oliver Tree Dies After Mid-Air Helicopter Collision Joseph Chalfant
Let’s Have a Serious Conversation About Race Derek Hunter
'You Will Not Escape': DOJ Warns Ghost Fleet Operators After Tanker Captain's Guilty Plea Scott McClallen

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Announces US-Iran Peace Deal Complete, Strait of Hormuz to Reopen Scott McClallen
Advertisement