Jasmine Crockett Calls WHCD Shooting 'Unacceptable,' Then Changes Her Mind





Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett (TX-30) seems to be a bit confused about what she thinks of the Saturday shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

In a post on X, Crockett wrote, “The political violence is unacceptable and must stop” and that she is “grateful that everyone attending tonight’s WHCD is safe.”

Advertisement

The political violence is unacceptable and must stop.



I am grateful that everyone attending tonight’s WHCD is safe. — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) April 26, 2026

No problem there, right? It’s what any politician or leader should be saying after an attempted assassination.

But later, Crockett struck a different tune in a bizarre post on Threads in which she blasted podcaster Don Lemon for interviewing Democratic strategist Keith Edwards, who criticized her during her failed bid for the Texas Senate nomination.

After commenting on the interview, she then turned to the shooting. “Has there ever been a president have this many close ‘attempts’ on their life?” she wrote. “Maybe it’s lax gun laws, maybe it’s lack of mental health funding, or maybe it’s fake… who knows.”





After the shooting, social media erupted with conspiracy theories about the incident, with many claiming it was staged. Some suggested it was meant to distract from the war with Iran. Others argued that the assassination attempt was a false flag aimed at garnering support for President Donald Trump’s ballroom.

Some even brought up the assassination attempt against Trump during the 2024 campaign at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, suggesting that it too was faked.

Others used the shooting to push for gun control even though they could not identify which laws would have stopped the alleged assailant given that he obtained his firearms legally.

Perhaps this is Crockett's new bid to maintain a sense of relevancy as this will be her last term in Congress. It wouldn’t be surprising if she continues along this line to get more attention.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.