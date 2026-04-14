Here's How Much the US Blockade is Costing Iran

The United States’ blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is reportedly costing Iran $400 million per day, nearly $13 billion a month, as President Trump moves to strip the regime of its last remaining source of leverage in the conflict.

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🚨 HOLY SMOKES. It's just been confirmed that President Trump is costing Iran $400 MILLION every single DAY — $13B PER MONTH — while the Strait of Hormuz is blockaded



Checkmate.



"The Iranian oil blockade is probably the knockout punch...their economy is experiencing a… pic.twitter.com/G3TVKZZy5j — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 14, 2026

"The Iranian oil blockade is probably the knockout punch," Fox News' Will Cain said. "The Iranians are trying to outlast us. The longer the war goes on, the longer their regime can hold off a revolution. But their economy is experiencing a crippling depression. This blockade is costing the regime almost 400 million dollars a day. That's 13 billion dollars a month. Plus the Iranians can only store oil for about two weeks before they have to start shutting off wells. The Iranians can't outlast us."

The blockade began on Monday as President Trump revealed that it would only affect Iranian vessels.

UPDATE: No major incidents in the Persian Gulf despite the U.S. Navy blockade.



A Chinese-owned oil and chemical tanker that got turned back on Day 1 just successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz today.



President Trump and CENTCOM continue to stress: The entire area is… pic.twitter.com/vL9cX7nJ8R — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 14, 2026

🚨 TRUMP IS CHECKMATING IRAN!



This naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz does NOT apply to non-Iranian traffic — only to Iranian ports and ships



"Iran will not be able to sell oil."



And this is happening during a CEASEFIRE, Iran is effectively powerless



Trump is winning! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wXgqWqe2ER — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 13, 2026

This comes after U.S. and Iranian negotiators failed to reach an agreement following nearly 21 hours of talks in Pakistan over the weekend. Iran refused to concede on several points the Trump administration has described as red lines, including ending its pursuit of nuclear weapons and halting support for proxy terror groups like Hamas and Hezbollah. Iranian officials just recently floated pausing their nuclear program for up to five years, while American negotiators pushed for a 20-year halt.

In the meantime, the naval blockade is rerouting ships away from the Strait of Hormuz and directing them to the United States for oil and other energy supplies.

This is the Gulf of America, packed with supertankers racing to load up on US oil.



Record exports.



Global energy demand is shifting directly to 🇺🇸



Economic boom incoming.



Paying attention… pic.twitter.com/yjCwoJI8Wd — Dan Gambardello (@dangambardello) April 12, 2026

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🚨 DONALD TRUMP JUST STUNNED THE WORLD



Suddenly, oil and gas tankers want to RUSH to the US to fill up on energy. Look at the Gulf of America!



It's almost like 47 had a plan this entire time 🔥



"Boats are sailing up, heading to OUR country, big, beautiful tankers — we're… pic.twitter.com/xRFt22LuOi — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 12, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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