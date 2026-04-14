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Tipsheet

Here's How Much the US Blockade is Costing Iran

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 14, 2026 10:00 AM
Here's How Much the US Blockade is Costing Iran
Morteza Akhoondi/Tasnim News Agency via AP

The United States’ blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is reportedly costing Iran $400 million per day, nearly $13 billion a month, as President Trump moves to strip the regime of its last remaining source of leverage in the conflict.

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"The Iranian oil blockade is probably the knockout punch," Fox News' Will Cain said. "The Iranians are trying to outlast us. The longer the war goes on, the longer their regime can hold off a revolution. But their economy is experiencing a crippling depression. This blockade is costing the regime almost 400 million dollars a day. That's 13 billion dollars a month. Plus the Iranians can only store oil for about two weeks before they have to start shutting off wells. The Iranians can't outlast us."

The blockade began on Monday as President Trump revealed that it would only affect Iranian vessels.

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DONALD TRUMP ENERGY FOREIGN POLICY IRAN PAKISTAN

This comes after U.S. and Iranian negotiators failed to reach an agreement following nearly 21 hours of talks in Pakistan over the weekend. Iran refused to concede on several points the Trump administration has described as red lines, including ending its pursuit of nuclear weapons and halting support for proxy terror groups like Hamas and Hezbollah. Iranian officials just recently floated pausing their nuclear program for up to five years, while American negotiators pushed for a 20-year halt. 

In the meantime, the naval blockade is rerouting ships away from the Strait of Hormuz and directing them to the United States for oil and other energy supplies.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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