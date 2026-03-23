Now We Know Who Carried Out That Terrorist Attack on Jewish Ambulances – You Won't Be Surprised

An Iran-linked radical Islamic group has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack on Jewish ambulance service in London on Monday.

The attack targeted four Jewish community ambulances that were set on fire in north London. Reuters reported that a militant group called the Islamic Movement of the People of the Right Hand claimed responsibility for the attack.

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The organization has carried out similar attacks in Liege, Belgium, Greece, Rotterdam and Amsterdam

The Islamic Movement of the People of the Right Hand is a little-known Iran-aligned group that appears to have just emerged as a terrorist entity amid the war on the Iranian regime. The group released a statement saying the London attack is part of a broader campaign.

🚨 BREAKING FOOTAGE: Surveillance video captured 3 suspects on camera setting four ambulances in Golders Green, London, ablaze tonight.



The ambulances belong to Hatzola - a volunteer Jewish emergency service providing 24/7 medical aid



Anyone want to guess their nationalities? https://t.co/b8htJhTmDD pic.twitter.com/SdjGcttK6X — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 23, 2026

British authorities have been investigating the rise in Iran-linked threats against Jewish communities in the United Kingdom. They filed charges against two men just days before the London attack. The suspects included a dual British-Iranian national and an Iranian national accused of conducting surveillance of Jewish sites in the city.

The antisemitic arson attack in Golders Green is horrifying.



I’ve been in touch with Jewish community leaders this morning and will continue to do so throughout the day.



An attack on our Jewish community is an attack on us all. We will fight the poison that is antisemitism. pic.twitter.com/el2AqQ7F6a — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) March 23, 2026

Early on Monday morning, four ambulances belonging to a volunteer Jewish emergency medical service were set on fire. Multiple oxygen cylinders exploded during the fire, breaking windows in a nearby apartment block. The authorities evacuated residents as a precaution.

Video footage showed three masked individuals approaching one of the ambulances at about 1:36 a.m.

Concerns about Iran-linked terrorist attacks have risen after the war started. U.S. officials have sounded the alarm about potential Iranian sleeper cells being activated on American soil to carry out terrorist attacks against civilians.

Former assistant FBI Director Chris Swecker told Fox News, “If ever there’s going to be a Hezbollah cell or Hamas cell act in the United States in a violent way, it’s now.”

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