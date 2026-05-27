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Here's to a Speedy Recovery, Pam Bondi. Also, Welcome Back...Sort of

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 27, 2026 1:45 AM
Here's to a Speedy Recovery, Pam Bondi. Also, Welcome Back...Sort of
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

No doubt, there were frustrating aspects of former Attorney General Pam Bondi. The fiasco surrounding the Epstein Files is partly her fault—she claimed the client list was on her desk. It was not, which led to months of chaos culminating in her firing last April. However, she also cleaned up many issues within the department, challenged Democrats at hearings, and responded quickly to legal challenges to the Trump administration’s actions. She did a lot of good, but, again, holy hell did she bungle Epstein. 

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Now, she’s back, being appointed to an advisory panel on artificial intelligence policy. She’s also recovering from cancer (via Axios):

Bondi, whom Trump ousted as AG last month, will be on the Presidential Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST).

The panel is chaired by former White House AI adviser David Sacks and White House science adviser Michael Kratsios.

It also includes more than a dozen tech executives, including Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

What we're hearing: Bondi will be charged with facilitating coordination between the government and the tech titans on the panel.

What they're saying: "Pam has been an enormously valuable asset to the president's team, and I'm thrilled for her and for all of us that she's going to remain involved in confronting some of the most important issues the administration faces," Vice President JD Vance said in a statement.

[…]

Between the lines: Bondi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer shortly after departing the Justice Department, according to a source.

She underwent treatment and is recovering.

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Related:

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE PAM BONDI TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Here’s to a speedy recovery, Ms. Bondi. 

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