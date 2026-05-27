Here's to a Speedy Recovery, Pam Bondi. Also, Welcome Back...Sort of

No doubt, there were frustrating aspects of former Attorney General Pam Bondi. The fiasco surrounding the Epstein Files is partly her fault—she claimed the client list was on her desk. It was not, which led to months of chaos culminating in her firing last April. However, she also cleaned up many issues within the department, challenged Democrats at hearings, and responded quickly to legal challenges to the Trump administration’s actions. She did a lot of good, but, again, holy hell did she bungle Epstein.

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Now, she’s back, being appointed to an advisory panel on artificial intelligence policy. She’s also recovering from cancer (via Axios):

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi has reportedly been quietly battling thyroid cancer in recent weeks following her departure from the Trump administration, according to Axios, and is now recovering after undergoing treatment. pic.twitter.com/XJuEsIWx2g — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 27, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: Pam Bondi has been quietly battling THYROID CANCER for the past few weeks, after leaving as President Trump's Attorney General — Axios



Wow, pray for her recovery 🙏🏻



Bondi underwent treatment, is recovering, and Trump has named her to a committee that advises on AI… pic.twitter.com/boehXaMdKU — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 27, 2026

Bondi, whom Trump ousted as AG last month, will be on the Presidential Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST). The panel is chaired by former White House AI adviser David Sacks and White House science adviser Michael Kratsios. It also includes more than a dozen tech executives, including Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. What we're hearing: Bondi will be charged with facilitating coordination between the government and the tech titans on the panel. What they're saying: "Pam has been an enormously valuable asset to the president's team, and I'm thrilled for her and for all of us that she's going to remain involved in confronting some of the most important issues the administration faces," Vice President JD Vance said in a statement. […] Between the lines: Bondi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer shortly after departing the Justice Department, according to a source. She underwent treatment and is recovering.

Here’s to a speedy recovery, Ms. Bondi.

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