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Tipsheet

Police Arrest Man Who Claimed to Be Roblox Programmer for Possessing Child Abuse Material

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 22, 2026 1:00 PM
Police Arrest Man Who Claimed to Be Roblox Programmer for Possessing Child Abuse Material
AP Photo/Richard Vogel

Louisiana state police arrested a 30-year-old New Orleans man for allegedly sharing and receiving child sexual abuse material. He claimed he worked as a programmer for Roblox, an online gaming platform frequently used by minors.

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Roblox has been under fire over recent years, with critics accusing the online gaming platform of not taking appropriate measures to stop child predators from using their service to prey on minors. The company is facing a myriad of lawsuits.

Jamie Borne came under suspicion after probation and parole officers conducted a compliance check at his home. He had a prior conviction stemming from a guilty plea to aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and illegal discharge of weapons. They said they saw a child-size sex doll in plain sight in Borne’s bedroom, according to KPEL News.

When officers asked why he had the doll, Borne said he was lonely. The officers returned two days later with a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. He admitted he purchased the doll that he believed was imported from China.

The authorities found child pornography on multiple devices in Borne’s residence. They seized 11 items, including two laptops, four external hard drives, a USB drive, and three cell phones.

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Related:

CRIME DOJ LAWSUIT LOUISIANA

He was booked on February 27 on one count of possessing, trafficking, or importing a child sex doll. He was arrested and booked again on March 17  for 40 counts of child sexual abuse material involving kids under 13. Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said, “Our Criminal Division is now prosecuting this disturbing case against Jamie Borne” and “If you possess child sexual abuse materials or child sex dolls, you will face Louisiana justice.”

Roblox denied that Borne was an employee despite his claims. 

The individual is not, and has never been, a Roblox employee. Roblox’s platform allows people unaffiliated with the company to build experiences that are governed by our robust community standards. We currently have more than 2 million creators using our technology to build. We have deactivated his experiences and banned his accounts in accordance with our off platform behavior policy in our community standards.

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However, Borne appears to be one of millions of individuals who create games on the platform, which allows regular users to design their own gaming experiences. There have been several cases of predators using the platform to entice and lure children into sending them sexually explicit images. In some cases, they have even tricked them into meeting in public by posing as another child.

The state of Louisiana recently filed a lawsuit against Roblox alleging that the platform facilitated the distribution of child sexual abuse material and misled parents about the platform’s safety. Nebraska has filed a similar lawsuit against the company.

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